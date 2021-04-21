Are Gretchen Carlson and Tucker Carlson Related? Here's What You Should Know

Born on June 21, 1966, in Anoka, Minn., Gretchen Carlson achieved the kind of success most people could only dream of — before turning 30. A mightily talented violinist, she reportedly competed against world-class musicians like Joshua Bell before landing a spot on the Greater Twin Cities Youth Symphonies circa 1980.

In 1989, she was crowned as Miss America — which, in turn, helped her launch a career as a broadcaster. But is Gretchen related to fellow TV show host Tucker Carlson?