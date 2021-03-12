Tucker Carlson Facing Backlash Over Comments About Pregnant Women in the Military

Tucker, who hosts Fox News' top-rated show, kicked the controversy off following news that President Joe Biden had announced that the U.S. military designed uniforms to fit women properly, including special uniforms for pregnant women. They also updated the requirements for hairstyles.

"So we've got new hairstyles and maternity flight suits," Tucker said in response to the news. "Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It's a mockery of the US military."