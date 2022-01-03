Country Star Jason Aldean Is the Proud Father of Four Children

Jason's third child and first son, named Memphis Aldean Williams, was born on Dec. 1, 2017. Per Country Living, Memphis' mom and Jason's current wife, Brittany Aldean (nèe Kerr), said that "We had a really hard time getting pregnant and went through about a year and a half of failed attempts. Finally, I got pregnant with Memphis which was awesome because Jason always wanted a boy."

Memphis is the first boy on both Brittany and Jason's sides of the family, something they are very excited about.