When a photo on her Instagram feed garnered negative attention from critics, Maren wrote in the caption, "Before I go into the next album era, I did Playboy in 2019 and got a lot of hate at the time, but I'm the proudest that I showed country female sexuality in its realist form here. We are nuanced, we are messy and stretch-marked in the most beautiful way. Don't sleep on us. We tell your down home stories in the most unflinching, gorgeous lane. Don't forget it."