Maren Morris' Husband, Ryan Hurd, Shares Her Passion for Country Music — DetailsBy Anna Garrison
Mar. 20 2022, Published 11:53 a.m. ET
Country music star Maren Morris has a collection of music awards, five (soon to be six) studio albums, and an adorable 2-year-old son. She rose to fame after her third album, "Hero," went beyond the traditional country music sound and blended country with R&B to commercial success. In addition to Maren's impressive accomplishments, who is the husband by her side?
Read on for everything we know about Maren's sweet relationship with husband Ryan Hurd.
Who is Maren Morris' husband, Ryan Hurd?
Per Us Weekly, the way Maren and Ryan met was something out of a country song. Ryan, 35, is a country music songwriter and has written singles for the likes of Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, and Tim McGraw. In 2013, he and Maren were writing the song "Last Turn Home" when sparks started flying.
"[Ryan’s] always been a creative collaborator in my life, that’s how we met," Maren told Us Weekly in 2019. "We were paired together six years ago to write a song. We didn’t know each other and it just kind of grew from there, so music has always been really intertwined in our love for each other, and now that we aren’t just songwriters, we’re artists."
Ryan and Maren were friends for two years before their relationship became romantic, which Ryan documents in his song "Love in a Bar." In July 2017, Ryan proposed, and the two were wed. Maren credits Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban as inspiration for their relationship; much like Nicole and Keith, Maren and Ryan are frequently touring separately, and their schedule doesn't always line up.
Maren and Ryan share one child, a son.
In 2020, Maren and Ryan became first-time parents as they welcomed their son Hayes Andrew. Maren has been outspoken on social media about being a first-time mom, defending both her post-baby body and recently, her 2019 Playboy photoshoot.
When a photo on her Instagram feed garnered negative attention from critics, Maren wrote in the caption, "Before I go into the next album era, I did Playboy in 2019 and got a lot of hate at the time, but I'm the proudest that I showed country female sexuality in its realist form here. We are nuanced, we are messy and stretch-marked in the most beautiful way. Don't sleep on us. We tell your down home stories in the most unflinching, gorgeous lane. Don't forget it."
Maren also documented her son's eyesight journey on Twitter, remarking she "feels awful" he inherited her "awful eyesight." Maren write, "Hayes had to get glasses today and he looks so cute but I also feel awful that I passed my awful eyesight onto him." She also posted to Instagram that the entire household was trying to encourage Hayes' new look.
"Hayes had to get glasses today and the entire household is now wearing fake frames (I have lasik) to inspire him to keep them on," she wrote. "It's not working so far lol." Hayes turned 2 on March 20, 2022, and he only grows more adorable by the year! Maybe someday soon he'll be writing country songs with his parents.