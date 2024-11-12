Sutton Stracke and New 'RHOBH' Friend Jennifer Tilly Go Way Back — Here's How They Met

Article continues below advertisement

Season 14 of RHOBH will also include actor Jennifer Tilly as one of the friends of the show, alongside Kathy Hilton. The longtime actor's new role as Beverly Hills' latest addition comes from her and Sutton's solid friendship. The duo's inseparable dynamic has many fans wondering how they became so close. So, how do Sutton and Jennifer know each other? Let's take a look inside the friends-turned-co-stars' history.

How does Sutton Stracke know Jennifer Tilly?

Sutton and Jennifer's friendship began years before Sutton joined RHOBH in Season 10. They met at a charity gala for preserving ocean life over a decade ago, and while some people wouldn't consider the event a place to meet a new BFF, that's exactly what happened between them. The friends have been close ever since their first meeting and have supported one another through their careers. Before her Housewives fame, Sutton was often spotted attending events with her famous friend, including Elton John’s annual Oscar party.

Jennifer has also supported Sutton's charity events, including some for MOCA and the American Ballet Association. The Bride of Chucky actor was also present at the opening of her pal's self-titled West Hollywood boutique in 2019. Additionally, Jennifer and Sutton have supported one another's careers. In 2022, Sutton appeared in Season 2 of Jennifer's show, Chucky, where she plays her longtime character, Tiffany Valentine, and a dramatized version of herself.

Sutton has shared why her and Jennifer's friendship works for them both.

RHOBH fans saw Sutton and Jennfier's tight-knit friendship during Season 13. During their chat on the show, Sutton opened up more about her divorce settlement from her split from Christian Stracke in 2016. After seeing them interacting, many fans wanted Jennifer to join RHOBH in any capacity.

Now that fans have gotten their wish and will see Jennifer in more scenes for Season 14. On Nov. 11, 2024, the first seven minutes of the new season included Sutton opening up about why she considers Jennifer to be "one of my best friends." "We are lunch buddies, we are travel buddies, we are 'just pick up the phone and talk' buddies," the Name 'Em queen said. "And all of a sudden, we're just laughing. I love her."

Sutton expressed similar sentiments about her friend during Jennifer's RHOBH appearance. She shared how they're able to have a good time through anything and recalled putting that to the test during one of their trips. Sutton recalled accidentally putting one of Jennifer's salted caramel candies in her ear after mistaking it for an ear plug.

"I did put one of her salted caramels in my ear on an Air France flight," she shared. "I thought it was the earplugs and they were stuck in my ears, and we couldn’t get it out. And then she said, ‘Was that the salted caramel I gave you?’ I said, ‘Yes it was.’ I don’t know, we’re so stupid together.”