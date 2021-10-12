Get Ready to Welcome Back the World's Creepiest Doll with the 'Chucky' Series

Get Ready to Welcome Back the World's Creepiest Doll with the 'Chucky' SeriesBy Shannon Raphael
Oct. 12 2021, Published 5:18 p.m. ET
Though Chucky has caused many nightmares over the years and he's been the source of a lot of doll fears, the red-headed serial killer has remained popular in the horror genre. He's now returning to the screen in an eponymous slasher series for both Syfy and for the USA Network.
The Chucky series marks the first time that the first time that the Child's Play franchise has been adapted for TV.
The gory TV show follows a teenager named Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur), who buys Chucky at a local yard sale. The high school student isn't initially aware that he has purchased a doll who hosts the spirit of fictional serial killer Charles Lee Ray, and it isn't long before Chucky begins to wreak havoc on his town.
The Chucky series is a sequel to the 2017 film, Cult of Chucky, which is the seventh movie in the Child's Play franchise.
As Chucky himself says in the Child's Play moves: "I always come back" — but how long will Season 1 of the show be on the air?
How many episodes is the 'Chucky' TV series?
The first season of the series will consist of eight episodes. If the episodes air on a weekly basis with no interruptions in the schedule, then Season 1 will officially wrap in late November 2021.
Who is in the 'Chucky' cast?
The TV adaptation features a mix of actors who are new to the franchise, and several stars who have been involved in the Child's Play universe for quite some time.
One newcomer to the world of Chucky is Zackary Arthur. The 14-year-old is best known for his roles in Transparent and in The 5th Wave.
He will be portraying Chucky's new owner, Jake. In addition to navigating life as the new owner of a vicious doll, Jake is also dealing with the fact that his dad, Lucas Wheeler (Devon Sawa), doesn't accept that he is gay.
Devon Sawa, who is no stranger to appearing in horror content, will have a dual role on the show as Lucas and his twin brother, Logan Wheeler.
Another new addition to the franchise is Björgvin Arnarson. He plays Jake's crush and his best friend, Devon Evans.
Teo Briones is starring on the show as Jake's cousin, Junior Wheeler. Alyvia Alyn Lind (the sister of Gossip Girl star Emily Alyn Lind) plays Junior's girlfriend and Jake's enemy, Lexy Cross.
Brad Dourif, who has voiced Chucky in nearly all of the films in the Child's Play franchise, will be reprising his role in the show. Jennifer Tilly, who has long lended her voice to Chucky's love interest, Tiffany Valentine, will have a recurring role on the series as well.
Another returning character from the films is Brad's real-life daughter, Fiona Dourif, who plays Nica Pierce. Chucky possessed the character in Cult of Chucky.
The doll's longtime nemesis, Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent), will be involved in the show as well.
How can you watch or stream the 'Chucky' show?
The highly-anticipated TV series is set to premiere on Syfy and on USA on Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. ET. New episodes will air on Tuesdays, and viewers can catch up on the Syfy or USA websites.
In order to stream the show without a regular cable television provider, users will need to have subscriptions to either Hulu + Live TV (which is pricier than a regular Hulu package), fuboTV, or YouTube TV.