The 'Candyman' Reboot Is a Modern Spin on the Horror Legend

In the original movie, two graduate students investigate the lore surrounding the Candyman and his alleged murders in the Cabrini-Green housing project in Chicago. In the 2021 reboot, viewers are taken back to the same neighborhood. But in this version, the housing projects are replaced by swanky, gentrified condos.

An artist uses his work to open a door to another world, where Candyman lives. He's unleashed on Chicago again, returning to murder and terrorize people like he did years ago.

Even though saying his name five times in the mirror is totally fictional, you may legit be tempted to try it at home.