Candyman 2020 is currently in post-production. The official body awarding film ratings, FilmRatings , has yet to classify the movie. However, judging by its predecessors — the 1992 Candyman, the 1995 Farewell To The Flesh, and the 1999 Day Of The Dead all received an R rating — it's perhaps safe to assume that the new movie is likely to receive an R rating as well.

The claustrophobic scenes depicting how the age-old spirit returns to the world of the living, only to torture everyone willing to participate in a ritual and repeat his name five times while looking at a mirror, would certainly indicate so.

Candyman (2020) captures the evil undertakings of a mythical entity, with plenty of scenes depicting violence. What rating will the movie get?