'Candyman' Features a Steady Stream of Violent Scenes ⁠— but Will It Be R-Rated?

Candyman (2020) takes us to the fast-changing neighborhood of Cabrini-Green, charting how the new tenants of the slick, modern condos fall victim one by one to an acrimonious spirit. Candyman is back, and he is ready to take vengeance for the atrocity he had to endure during his youth. Jordan Peele's next project promises two hours' worth of crippling suspense, capturing how the mysterious murderer wipes out the neighborhood. So, what should viewers expect? Will the movie get an R rating?

What rating is 'Candyman' 2020 likely to receive?

Inspired by a short story by Clive Barker, The Forbidden, the original Candyman chronicles how a man returns from the dead to chastise the residents of the Chicago neighborhood for separating him from the woman he loved. The new movie, on the other hand, will revolve around a struggling artist's attempts to reinvigorate his stalling career by devoting himself to learning more about the borderline-supernatural entity. 