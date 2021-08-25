'Candyman' and 'Aquaman' Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Is a Treasure, but Who Is He Dating?

If you haven't heard of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II before, chances are you'll hear of him now. The actor has made a name for himself in Aquaman and its sequel, HBO's superhero epic Watchmen , and the horror flick Candyman .

Every Hollywood heartthrob needs a leading love, so it's no surprise fans want to know if Yahya is dating anyone currently. Here's the scoop on Yahya's love life.

Is Yahya Abdul-Mateen II dating anyone? The 'Candyman' actor was once linked to a former reality star.

Already a Hollywood It actor, Yahya is known for his breakout role as Clarence "Cadillac" Caldwell in Baz Luhrmann's musical drama series The Get Down on Netflix. Shortly after, he snagged supporting roles in 2017 blockbusters such as The Greatest Showman and Baywatch. He also appeared in the mystery drama The Vanishing of Sidney Hall the same year.

Yahya launched to stardom in 2018 as the villainous Black Manta in DC's Aquaman alongside Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, and Willem Dafoe. He appeared in Jordan Peele's Us and later earned his first-ever Emmy award for his work on the HBO Max show Watchmen, another superhero property. In 2020, Yahya's performance in The Trial of the Chicago 7 earned him over five nominations for best ensemble work and a Screen Actor's Guild Award.

Like many actors, Yahya appears to keep his privacy around his romantic life, preferring to focus on drawing attention to his career. That said, in 2020, rumors were flurrying when Yahya was spotted getting breakfast with actress and TV personality La La Anthony, who has been married to NBA player Carmelo Anthony since 2010. La La and Carmelo have been on and off since 2017 when cheating rumors rocked their relationship.

A source spoke to People magazine about the outing and said the get-together was "purely platonic." A different source speaking to Page Six added, "They are just friends, they have been working out together, and Yahya has been giving her tips on acting." Yahya has an extensive background in theater, having a master of fine arts from the Yale School of Drama.