Monica Garcia Claps Back at Sutton Stracke for Saying She Looks Like a Nail Salon Employee The former 'RHOSLC' star called out the "name 'em" queen's conversation with her enemy Lisa Barlow "absolute filth." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 5 2024, 5:45 p.m. ET

In the months between The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's brief hiatus between Seasons 4 and 5, viewers were concerned the series may not have the same success as it did in Season 4. One significant difference between the seasons was that we already knew Season 5 wouldn't include Monica Garcia, likely the most infamous one-time housewife. Monica was given the "pause" treatment in January 2024 after she admitted to being behind the RHOSLC gossip Instagram account Reality VonTease.

While the memorable former Bravolebrity isn't involved in RHOSLC Season 5, she's still abreast of the drama that unfolded during the season. In November 2024, Monica found herself in some Bravo beef with one of her peers, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke. So, what led to the feud between the two? Here's what to know about Monica and Sutton's drama.

Monica Garcia and Sutton Stracke's beef started after the 'RHOBH' star's conversation with Lisa Barlow.

Monica and Sutton's issues began following Monica's appearance on MTV UK's digital game show Who Even Am I? The brightly colored show includes her and current RHOSLC star Lisa Barlow playing the game, which required them to guess which Housewife from their respective shows was on one of the game's cards based on the clues they gave one another. After they took turns guessing Heather Gay, Kyle Richards, and Meredith Marks, Lisa held a card with Monica's face.

When Sutton saw Monica's photo, she continued through the clues, confirming the person was a one-season wonder. After Lisa failed to get the name right, the Sutton Concept CEO said Monica "scares" her and stated, "I would be scared if she came on my show." The RHOSLC OG then takes another guess at saying it was Jen Shah and quickly replies that it was Monica. After guessing the correct name, Sutton shared why Monica is "scary."

"I feel like she works at a nail salon or something," Sutton said. "There’s something about her.”

Lisa encouraged her fellow Bravo star's shady remarks, agreed that Monica "does give off that vibe," and said she gets "all her tea" from the person who does her nails. "[Monica] does, like, everybody on my cast’s nails, and she’s a gossip," she claimed. "She tells everybody everything. I hear stuff from my neighbors that go to her.”

Monica Garcia called Sutton and Lisa's conversation "absolute filth" on Instagram after seeing her comments.

Sutton and Lisa's conversation soon made its rounds in the Bravosphere, eventually landing on Monica's desk. On Sunday, Nov. 3, the mother of four clapped back at the RHOBH star's comments via Instagram. She posted the clip from their conversation and called it "absolute filth."

"The level of absolute FILTH this video has me completely astounded," Monica said, followed by mimicking Sutton's 'She looks like she works at a nail salon' comment. Monica also scolded Sutton for throwing shade at her after seemingly getting along when she met her in person while on the show. She then denied working with their former mutual nail girl to get stories about the cast.

"@suttonstracke, I am shocked," Monica stated. "Shocked that you would say something like this, especially since we’ve met a couple of times and had such nice conversations, and I’ve always said how kind you were to me. I am SHOCKED at this conversation as a whole... Also, I haven’t gone to that nail girl since she started doing Angie K back at the beginning of season 4. Once again, with your lies, Lisa. Absolute TRASH.

Monica also said she thought Sutton and Lisa's conversation was "nasty for so many reasons" and felt Sutton's snide remark, "Why would you be scared of Jen [Shah] ?" while guessing Monica's name was out of line. Given their history, this shocked fans.