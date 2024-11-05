This Is What Lisa Barlow Meant When She Said "I Want to Go the Distance" on 'RHOSLC'

One of the unspoken requirements of being a Real Housewives cast member is each cast member must cease any opporunity they can to have a memorable moment that will live on long after they decide to part ways with the Bravo franchise (or the network makes the decision for them). A great way to keep fans rooting for you is to be at the center of an iconic line that can and will be quoted by loyal viewers.

Article continues below advertisement

During Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Lisa Barlow delivered a line that will go down in both the show and Real Housewives' history. While fighting with her co-star and sworn enemy this season, Whitney Rose, Lisa said she wanted to "go the distance" in ensuring Whitney never accused her of doing anything shady ever again. Her extreme reaction resulted in multiple memes. But what does it mean to "go the distance?" Here's what to know!

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

What did Lisa Barlow mean when she said "Go the distance?"

In Season 5, Ep. 6, "Mafia Wives and Bad Vibes," Lisa and Whitney argued about the latter's allegations she received about her new jewelry business, PRISM. Earlier in the season, Whitney's cousin Heather Gay informed her that Meredith Marks told her rumors had been swirling that she was white-labeling her jewelry from pieces she had outsourced from wholesale supplier AliBaba. Whitney denied ever using AliBaba and said she uses "curated vendors" to find items to sell.

In Ep. 6, Whitney confronted Lisa about the allegation and told her she believes she was the one who started the rumor that she uses AliBaba. The accusation came amid tension between the two of them at Angie Katsanevas's mafia anniversary party and set Lisa off. She yelled at Whitney and told her to "shut the f--k up, I didn't do it to you." Lisa then reached for her phone and called someone who was presumably someone from cybersecurity, and told him she wanted to take legal action against Whitney and wanted to bring down the hammer.

Article continues below advertisement

"Hey Shawn, I need an investigation opened,” Lisa sternly told Shawn. "I’m being accused of something I did not do. I’m going to send you information, and I want to go the distance on it. The DISTANCE.”

Article continues below advertisement

As her co-stars looked at her and were puzzled by the entire situation, the Luxe Marketing CEO continued to state she wanted to get the LA police involved and scolded Whitney for insulting her character and informed her she would be paying for her actions one way or another.

"And you owe me a big f--king apology," Lisa informed her, adding, "and I'm sending you a bill."

Article continues below advertisement

Lisa fully believes Whitney's jewelry line sells AliBaba products.

Soon after Lisa said she's "going the distance" on Whitney, fans quickly ate the line up. Multiple TikToks and memes using the soundbite surfaced and fans were floored to see the cultural influence the line had made within only a few weeks.

Article continues below advertisement

While Lisa's line is slated to join the "Receipts. Proof. Timelines" of the RHOSLC quote Hall of Fame, she doesn't find the meaning behind it funny. In an interview with Variety, she said she was "frustrated" by Whitney's accusation and that she only brought up AliBaba to Meredith in defense of her co-star's brand.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Lisa believed Whitney's pride about her jewelry line ultimately caused her to spiral and further drive a wedge between them.

"First she started with Meredith, and then it turned on me," she said of Whitney. "But I think it gets old. I think people are like, 'There’s no way Lisa Barlow would do that.' Like, I’m busy. I don’t want to be contacting people, and I don’t know where you get your goods from, you know? And that person’s come out and said, 'I never said it was Lisa Barlow, there’s no proof it was Lisa Barlow, she wants it to be Lisa Barlow.' So I’m like, why are you doing this?"