Who Is 'RHOSLC' Newbie Bronwyn Newport's Husband?

The newest cast member to join The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is Bronwyn Newport. Bronwyn is a long-time friend of Lisa Barlow's, and she's clearly a fashionista just like her. She joins the cast after another wild season of a series that has provided the most action in recent years. RHOSLC fans have seen Jen Shah be detained by the federal government for her crimes, which were shocking to discover at the end of Season 3. And Season 4 brought even more Shah-related drama to the table.

Two new Housewives joined the ranks in Season 4: Angie Katsanevas, who was promoted from a friend role, and Monica Garcia. Monica worked for Jen for a while, and she brought great new energy that later divulged into the iconic moment Bravo fans will quote forever, even in the prestigious halls of the Congress. While no one knows yet what Bronwyn will bring to the table, it seems like there is plenty of drama to go around. We've just been introduced to Bronwyn, but who is her husband?

Who is Bronwyn Newport's husband, Richard Todd Bradley?

Bronwyn is married to Richard Todd Bradley, but he goes by Todd. According to the press release announcing Season 5, Bronwyn was raising her daughter Gwen as a single mother when she met Richard. They fell in love and married and still seem to be very happy together years later. Todd is a businessman who specializes in finance, which is the field Bronwyn worked in when they first met. There's also a bit of an age gap between the couple: Bronwyn is actually 26 years younger than her husband.

What do Bronwyn and Todd do for a living today?

While they met working in finance, Bronwyn's career has certainly changed in the years since they first married. According to Bronwyn's Bravo bio, she is a Broadway producer and a fashion influencer. Todd is currently the operating partner of a company called One Equity Partners. Todd has had an interesting career and has even made the headlines of Forbes and Business Insider after an incredibly unique situation.

Todd Bradley once had to sue a company he was the CEO of after controversy arose within the company.

Todd worked on the business side of the tech industry for many years. He was once the Executive Vice President of Hewlett Packard when he was offered the CEO job for a startup tech company Mozido. When he was hired, he was promised a hefty signing bonus, as the company was deeply in the red. He even loaned the company $600,000 of his own personal funds. But when the time came to pay up, the company's founder hid the funds. Todd quit and then sued the company for $1.6 million in 2018.

Todd treats Bronwyn's daughter Gwen as if she was his own.