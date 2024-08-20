Angie K Is the Center Snowflake in the 'RHOSLC' Opening Photo and Fans Can't Get Enough

Fall 2024 will be a little chillier because The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast will reclaim their snowflakes on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

The Season 5 trailer marks the return of the Season 4 cast, minus Monica Garcia. It also shows Angie Katsanevas as the coveted center snowflake.

Source: Bravo

'RHOSLC' fans think Angie Katsanevas is the one to watch after she earned the center snowflake.

The Season 5 trailer provided RHOSLC fans with plenty to discuss, including Mary Cosby's return in a full-time capacity and a new housewife, Bronwyn Newport, who appears to need more time to warm up to the ladies. But one buzzed-about moment happened on X (formerly Twitter) after the trailer aired.

On Tuesday, Aug. 20, several X users reposted an image of the cast holding their snowflakes. Amid comments poking fun at the photo, including Bravo's seemingly shady decision to use what appeared to be an older, pre-weight loss photo of Heather Gay, many commented on Angie being in the center image.

Excuse me! Angie K front and center? What? Started liking her toward the end of last season but she shouldn’t have even done a front facing shot as a newer housewife in the first place. 🥲 #RHOSLC



Heather at the very end has me cackling. pic.twitter.com/g1jogk0pb5 — Chatterbox Keirn (@ChatterboxKeirn) August 20, 2024

"Excuse me! Angie K front and center?" Podcaster Chatterbox Keirn posted with the cast's photo. "What? I started liking her toward the end of last season, but she shouldn’t have even done a front-facing shot as a newer housewife in the first place."

Angie first appeared on RHOSLC as a friend of the show and was promoted to a full-time housewife the following season. She bravely dealt with rumors about her husband, Shawn Trujillo's sexuality, and stood her own during her drama with Meredith Marks.

Angie's center snowflake win isn't the only spoiler fans received from eagle-eyed Bravo watchers. On Aug. 20, pop culture Instagram account The Blonde Puerto Rican leaked alleged details about the first four episodes of RHOSLC Season 5. The posts teased that, in Episode 2 of the season, Angie will deliver some "shocking" news about Heather Gay's friend, Britani Bateman's on-again, off-again boyfriend.