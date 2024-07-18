What's the Tea On 'RHOSLC' Season 5?

2024 began with several disappointing showings from various Real Housewives franchises. The Potomac, Atlanta, and New Jersey franchises — all usually the most popular — proved to be disappointing, with huge drops in viewership for all three. One franchise that did not disappoint from start to finish was Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. The show hasn't had a dull season yet, thanks to the existence of Jen Shah. It boasts the honor of being the first Real Housewives series to film a federal arrest.

With Jen serving out her prison sentence, fans were concerned about Season 4. Thankfully, they brought in Monica Garcia as a new housewife. Monica worked for Jen and was one of the people who played a role in her arrest. Monica brought with her bags upon bags of drama, which led to one of the most iconic finale episodes to date. RHOSLC also boasts the honor of being the first franchise quoted on the floor of U.S. Congress. The hype is real, so many want to know: What's new with Season 5?

Source: Bravo

Who is returning to 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' for its Season 5?

A good majority of viewers were sad to learn that Monica was fired from the series shortly after the reunion special aired. This was likely due to the core four — Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, and Meredith Marks — reportedly refusing to work with her. While there have been no official announcements about the cast, it is presumed that the core four and Angie Katsanevas are returning. There are rumors that two new women have joined the ranks as the newest snowflake holders.

Who are the new rumored 'RHOSLC' cast members, Britani Bateman, Meili Workman, and Bronwyn Newport?

A few outlets and Redditors believe that the newest additions to the RHOSLC cast are Britani Bateman, Meili Workman, and Bronwyn Newport. According to reports, Britani is an actor and entrepreneur. Meili is a model and a mom of four kids, while Bronwyn is a fashion influencer. The rumors spread after all three ladies were seen at Lisa Barlow's Galentine's event for Vida Tequila. None of this has been confirmed yet by Bravo.

Source: Getty Images

When will Season 5 of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' premiere on Bravo?