Monica Garcia Met Her “Incredible” and Mysterious Baby Daddy While Filming ‘RHOSLC’

Following the Season 4 finale, Monica was basically sent in timeout from appearing on RHOSLC, though she’s since been endorsed by Rihanna to return to the cast. While we all know Miss Fenty has some pull, Monica’s future as a Bravolebrity remains unknown. However, in April 2024, she confirmed a few surprising updates to her personal life since her departure: a pregnancy and a secret baby daddy! Here’s the tea.

Who is Monica Garcia dating?

Monica came on to RHOSLC as a single mom with a sorted romantic history. On the show, fans followed Monica’s separation from her ex-husband, Mike Fowler. The Brea Baby creative director was with Mike for 14 years before they divorced in October 2023. Monica shared that the couple had previously separated and reconciled in 2013. She also revealed on the show she had an affair with Mike’s brother, leading to her being ex-communicated from the Mormon faith.

With such a colorful past with relationships, it makes sense why Monica would keep her latest relationship far away from reality TV or from her social media accounts. In an interview on Nick Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files, Monica revealed she’s been dating a 29-year-old mystery man since she started shooting RHOSLC. She said the pair met at Wasatch Excursions, the park where she and Heather shot their snowmobiling scene.

Monica shared on the podcast that she was apprehensive about talking to her future beau, due to her being a former Mormon and him being entangled with someone else at the time. Fortunately, she got over her fear and they exchanged numbers and continued pursuing one another from there.

“When we had a break, I went over to him and I was like, ‘Do you have a girlfriend?’” Monica mentioned on the podcast. “And he said, ‘No, I’m just dating someone.’”

Monica Garcia announced her pregnancy with her fifth child.

Monica may be keeping her new lover to herself, but in April 2024, she decided not to hide their upcoming baby any longer. In addition to revealing that she was seeing someone, Monica also used her podcast interview to announce that she was pregnant with her fifth child.

As fans witnessed on RHOSLC, Monica is already a mom to her four daughters — Bri, Jaidyn, West, and Kendall—whom she has had sole full custody of since November 2023, per Page Six. The 39-year-old shared on the podcast that she didn’t think she could have any more kids due to her age and the fact that she was on birth control. However, an urgent care visit confirmed that the Bravolebrity was expecting.

“I literally went into urgent care for something totally unrelated that I thought was wrong, and the doctor came in and was like, ‘You’re pregnant,'” Monica recalled. “I’m like, ‘I’m 39! Like, there’s no way. I’m on birth control.’ By all means, I should not be pregnant.”

Monica further shared she hadn’t told anyone about her pregnancy and was only a few weeks pregnant during her Viall Files interview. She mentioned that before the pregnancy, she thought she was “done” having kids and has been overwhelmed to know that’s not the case.

Monica praised her boyfriend for being “incredible” during her pregnancy.

While Monica waited before telling the world about her business, she said her boyfriend was already taking the steps necessary for her to hopefully have a happy and healthy pregnancy. Monica noted The Viall Files that her boyfriend has been “incredible” in helping her navigate the pregnancy, though she didn’t share if the baby will be his first.