After a Rough Season as a Full Time 'Wife, Fans Wonder if Angie K Will Return to 'RHOSLC'

While Angie Katsanevas hasn't been a Bravolebrity for long, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star made a splash in her first season as a full-time 'wife. With her hubby Shawn Trujillo and their daughter Elektra by her side, Angie had everything she needed to let the Salt Lake City cast know she wasn't coming around them to play. After spending Season 2 as a "friend of" RHOSLC, Angie proved herself enough to be promoted full-time.

However, she soon discovered that the extra screen time comes with additional responsibility, access to your personal life, and more drama (this is The Real Housewives franchise, after all!) Although Angie already had a test run of all of the SLC chaos in Season 3, fans wonder if she's fed up enough to leave RHOSLC for good when it returns for Season 5. So, will the show go on without Angie K? Here's the scoop!

Source: Getty Images

Is Angie Katsanevas leaving 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City?'

Angie's departure is undoubtedly on fans' minds who watched her verbally spar with her castmates and defend her family. However, after two seasons on RHOSLC, fans suspect Angie may be getting ready for another shot at stardom.

Thankfully, it doesn't seem like Angie plans to leave RHOSLC. At least, none that we can confirm. As of this writing, RHOSLC hasn't announced its intentions for the Season 5 cast or the cast for future seasons. However, an exit is highly plausible based on Angie's drama with her cast members.

During Season 4 of the series, Angie clashed with several castmates and their relatives. Her first run-in was with Meredith Marks after Meredith revealed a rumor that Angie's husband is gay, which she and Shawn have denied. Then, Angie and fellow newbie Monica Garcia spat over comments Monica claims Angie made about her kids.

At the RHOSLC Season 4 reunion, Monica slammed Angie for discussing her children — Kendall, West, and Jaidyn. When Monica heard Angie mention her kids, she called her frenemy a "piece of s--t” for name-dropping her kids while she spoke about her tumultuous relationship with her mom, Linda Darnell.

Angie Katsanevas admits she learned "everyone is not your friend" while she was on 'RHOSLC' in Season 4.

Although Angie's RHOSLC future remains in the air, whatever happens, the beauty guru knows she will be OK. And, more importantly, she learned a few valuable lessons that will likely help should she choose to go on reality TV again. For her, the most significant lesson was to watch out for the people who pretend to be your friend.

In December 2023, Angie sat down with Us Weekly to chat about her experience as a full-time housewife. During the conversation, Angie admitted she came into the season "naive" and made the rookie mistake of wanting "to be friends with everyone." However, after filming the season, Angie said she would certainly avoid people-pleasing again and stressed that everyone in her cast doesn't have the best intentions for her.

"I learned that everyone is not your friend, and that’s sad," Angie admitted during Us Weekly's Housewives Happy Hour. "I was hoping that everyone would have the same mentality as me, but it’s a little eye-opener that sadly you have to be cautious with some people.”

Source: Bravo

Angie also shared that, should she decide to leave RHOSLC, the franchise would run out of things to talk about. According to Angie, the ladies need her to stay "relevant" on the show, as they often keep her and her family's name in their mouths.

"The biggest thing I’ve learned is don’t believe everything because people will say anything to be relevant,” she explained.

While we would like to see more of Angie on RHOSLC, fans must wait until Bravo announces its Season 5 cast. Until then, we'll look out for the drama that will surely come when the ladies are done with the season!