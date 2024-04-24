Did ‘RHOSLC’s’ Mary Cosby Call Lisa Barlow’s Son a Slur?

Saying off-the-wall and insulting things is commonplace for any Real Housewife, but there is always a line that cannot and should not be crossed — a line that Mary Cosby has allegedly crossed. Page Six reports that Mary, in the heat of a major fight with Lisa Barlow, supposedly called Lisa's son Henry a slur. The argument apparently happened in front of the rest of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City in the midst of Season 5's production.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Mary has never been the type to hold back her thoughts, and she even supposedly responded to the reports (via a since-deleted Instagram post) insinuating that there are "two sides to every story." Fellow Housewives Angie Katsanevas, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, and Whitney Rose were reportedly "very grossed out" by the word choice, especially as she was apparently saying the word about a child. So, what did Mary Cosby allegedly call Lisa Barlow's son during RHOSLC production?

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

What did Mary Cosby call Lisa Barlow's son?

The Page Six exclusive reports that, according to sources, Mary called Lisa's 12-year-old son the "R" word during a fight they were having while RHOSLC was in production. Lisa's husband, John Barlow, and their son Jack are reportedly "very upset" with Mary for her use of the word, especially directed toward a child. One thing that is still unclear is what prompted her alleged use of the word in the first place, as well as how Lisa's kid was brought into the equation.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Mary Cosby has a history of saying whatever she wants.

This situation is not the first time Mary has insulted the cast, but it's the first time that we've heard that she's allegedly used this kind of slur, and it certainly does not help that she supposedly used it against a child. She has said plenty of offensive and racially insensitive things to adults in the past. She had to apologize publicly to Jen Shah after referring to her as a "Mexican thug." She also said that Heather looked "in-bred," even doubling down on it when Heather confronted her about it.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Mary Cosby says there are two sides to every story.

As mentioned earlier, Mary supposedly responded after Page Six published its report about the alleged slur, posting a pic of her own son with a caption saying, "Two sides to every story! My beautiful son!" Mary reportedly removed the original post but then re-posted the photo with only the caption "My beautiful son." She also had some very particular hashtags, including "Bravo," "Peacock," and "Mom life." Her post is coded but difficult to decipher, so hopefully, more context will be provided soon or seen directly in the upcoming season.

Source: Bravo

Is Mary Cosby a full time cast member on 'RHOSLC?'