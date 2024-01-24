'RHOSLC' Star Mary Cosby Says Heather Gay "Looks Great" After Gucci Corset "Size 14" Remark
'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby previously made a comment about Heather Gay's outfit while on 'WWHL.' Read on for what happened and where they stand now.
From Heather Gay finally fessing up about that black eye to everything Monica Garcia and Reality Von Tease, there was a lot to unpack during The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 reunion special, which was broken into three parts.
During the reunion, host Andy Cohen shed light on some of the ladies’ smaller drama-inducing interactions this season, like when Mary Cosby body shamed Heather.
Need a refresher on what went down? Below, we recap Mary and Heather's Gucci corset beef.
Monica Garcia made a comment about one of Heather Gay's outfit in October 2023 while on 'WWHL'.
On Oct. 10, 2023, Mary appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live alongside TV personality Ziwe Fumudoh. Here, host Andy challenged them to play “Versace or Hibachi.”
In the game, the ladies were asked to either approve a Housewives star’s look (Versace) or give it the thumbs down (Hibachi). One look Andy showed was of Heather wearing a Gucci X Adidas strapless corset and a chained necklace.
Mary was quick to call Heather’s look, “Hibachi.” She added, "I don’t think Gucci makes that," suggesting it was unlikely the luxury designer brand made a corset that would fit Heather's body type.
“I’ve never seen a corset in, like, a size 14,” Mary continued.
An astonished Andy came to Heather’s defense by saying he “loves” her look. Ziwe also screamed, “Mary Cosby!” in response to Mary's seemingly malicious.
The day after Mary made that comment on air, Heather posted a selfie on Instagram wearing the corset with the caption: "Thank you @gucci for being so inclusive."
Clearly, she had tuned in to WWHL during Mary's appearance.
Heather Gay and Mary Cosby have seemingly made up.
During the Season RHOSLC reunion which aired in Jan. 2024, Andy read a question from a fan asking whether Heather and Mary had spoken after Mary made those "disgusting" body shaming comments on WWHL.
Heather quickly responded, "Yeah we’ve spoken and she said she didn’t mean it that way."
Mary then said, “I was not body shaming her at all. That didn’t even come to my mind. That was not my point. I have no reason to do that. And I think she looks really good, especially today. I guess she shamed me, because she looks great.”
"That's nice Mary, thank you," Heather said genuinely as the other women collectively awed.
For once, it appears that Mary and Heather are on good terms. Let's hope it stays that way.