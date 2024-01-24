'RHOSLC' Star Mary Cosby Says Heather Gay "Looks Great" After Gucci Corset "Size 14" Remark

Article continues below advertisement

Source: jocelyn presccod / bravo Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Angie Katsanevas, and Mary Cosby during the 'RHOSLC' Season 4 reunion

Monica Garcia made a comment about one of Heather Gay's outfit in October 2023 while on 'WWHL'.

On Oct. 10, 2023, Mary appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live alongside TV personality Ziwe Fumudoh. Here, host Andy challenged them to play “Versace or Hibachi.” In the game, the ladies were asked to either approve a Housewives star’s look (Versace) or give it the thumbs down (Hibachi). One look Andy showed was of Heather wearing a Gucci X Adidas strapless corset and a chained necklace.

Article continues below advertisement

Mary was quick to call Heather’s look, “Hibachi.” She added, "I don’t think Gucci makes that," suggesting it was unlikely the luxury designer brand made a corset that would fit Heather's body type. “I’ve never seen a corset in, like, a size 14,” Mary continued. An astonished Andy came to Heather’s defense by saying he “loves” her look. Ziwe also screamed, “Mary Cosby!” in response to Mary's seemingly malicious.

Article continues below advertisement

The day after Mary made that comment on air, Heather posted a selfie on Instagram wearing the corset with the caption: "Thank you @gucci for being so inclusive." Clearly, she had tuned in to WWHL during Mary's appearance.

Heather Gay and Mary Cosby have seemingly made up.

During the Season RHOSLC reunion which aired in Jan. 2024, Andy read a question from a fan asking whether Heather and Mary had spoken after Mary made those "disgusting" body shaming comments on WWHL. Heather quickly responded, "Yeah we’ve spoken and she said she didn’t mean it that way."

Article continues below advertisement

This #RHOSLC clip was entertaining to watch lol.

- Andy asks Meredith if she’s mad at him because he thinks she’s been giving him the “stink eye” all reunion. 😭😂

- Lisa talks having glam every day.

- The women do hilarious impressions of each other.

- Andy asks Mary about… pic.twitter.com/vI18EiX2v0 — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) January 22, 2024