Jen Shah and Elizabeth Holmes Have Become Friends in Prison, Rep Shares the 4-1-1

The Gist: Jen Shah and Elizabeth Holmes are both at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas.

The pair have formed a friendship.

Jen has been teaching fitness classes and tutoring inmates.

We're just going to cut to the chase here because it's just too good: Jen Shah of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and Elizabeth Holmes from Theranos (aka Amanda Seyfried in The Dropout) are at the same prison and are friends. This was definitely not on our bingo card for 2023.

As a reminder, Jen pleaded guilty to fraud in a telemarketing scheme and was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison that began on Feb. 17, 2023. Elizabeth was convicted for defrauding investors and was sentenced to over 11 years in prison. Her sentence began on May 30, 2023. And the reality tv gods above were looking out for us when Jen and Elizabeth were assigned the same prison. Did Andy Cohen have a hand in this? Only kind of kidding. Here's everything we know about their friendship!

Both Jen and Elizabeth were assigned to the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, and People got the exclusive that the pair have become friends. Chris Giovanni, a rep for Jen, said, "Their situations brought them together, and they have a good understanding of one another. They’re getting through it together.”

Chris also said, "Jen’s given her a lot of advice. She’s even met Elizabeth’s baby and held her." Elizabeth attends the the fitness class that Jen teaches named perfectly named "Sha-mazing Abs" where Jen, "gets all the ladies together and they rally behind her while she teaches them fitness moves, and Elizabeth has been there right along with them." In addition to teaching fitness classes, Jen is also tutoring some of the inmates who are hoping to get their GEDs.

People had previously reported that all of the inmates hold jobs that pay "between $0.23 and $1.15 for their work." The prison also provides "opportunities to participate in wellness programs, religious services, and recreation activities."

Chris added that Jen has "changed a lot behind bars." She has passed her anger management classes and has become a more "grounded" person. "Jen’s not anything like the show portrayed her to be. She’s so peaceful now," Chris explained.

Jen also is supposedly "reunion ready." It must be all those fitness classes she's teaching. Well that or the prison diet. Jen had written in a Journal entry from prison posted on her Instagram that her breakfast "had one piece of wheat bread, an apple, two packets of jelly, and a packet of instant oatmeal."