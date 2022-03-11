Could Disgraced CEO Elizabeth Holmes Have Any Theranos Money Left? Here's Her Net Worth

Using family connections, Holmes was able to get in touch with venture capital investor Tim Draper, as well as Victor Palmieri, a financier who specializes in corporate restructuring. By the end of 2004, Holmes had raised almost $6 million, though Theranos was valued at $30 million.

However, six years later, the company was running out of money and talk of removing Holmes as CEO was enough to get her to approach then-boyfriend Sunny Balwani with an offer. If he invested millions of dollars in Theranos, he would be made COO. He agreed to hand over $13 million.