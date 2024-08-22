New 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Friend, Britani Bateman, Is A Triple Threat

When it comes to bringing the drama, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City never misses. The first three seasons were dominated by a powerful force only the federal government could stop: Jen Shah. When she began serving her sentence after being found guilty of some serious fraud, it was time to bring in some new housewives. Angie Katsenevas was promoted to housewife, and a new person joined the cast, Monica Garcia, who actually worked for Jen as her assistant and even helped with her arrest.

However, by the end of Season 4, Heather Gay discovered that Monica was one of the people behind the Reality VonTease social media account. The account shared various screenshots and other insider details that did not make Heather, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks, and Lisa Barlow (aka the Core Four) happy. Because of the revelation, Monica was removed from the series, and now fans can look forward to three new faces in Season 5. One of the newbies joining the cast is triple threat Britani Bateman.

Britani Bateman is a trained actress and singer who has been performing since childhood.

If you've ever been in or met a person in an undergraduate theater program, you know well what it means to be a triple threat. If a performer can act, sing, and dance, they're a triple threat. Britani studied performing arts while she was a student at Brigham Young University. According to her IMDb bio, "Upon earning her BFA and graduating top of her class, she landed a recording contract with Disney, singing the famous songs, 'Part of Your World' and 'Celebrate the Magic of Disney.'"

Britani used her training to transition from working the stages of Broadway to the big screen.

Being a theater actor does not pay the bills, despite what people may think. Broadway does pay better, but all theater actors want to make it to the big screen for financial stability. Commercial work leads to film, and that is the precise path Britani followed. She's been in a few movies that are religious in nature, like a film called Mobsters and Mormons. She also played the role of Tori Spelling's best friend in the Christmas movie The Mistle-Tones, which has a Pitch Perfect vibe to it.

Britani is still acting in addition to singing, modeling, real estate, and running her own production company.