Monica Garcia Calls Out Lisa Barlow on X After a Misunderstanding From Past 'RHOSLC' Season

Although Monica Garcia left her mark on Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, there was a lot that happened on the Bravo show long before she became part of it. And after a post on X elicited a response from OG cast member Lisa Barlow and Monica took it to mean a jab at her, she called out Lisa on X herself. Unfortunately, it's all one big misunderstanding that only proves the show might have been better off if Monica had been able to stick around and stir up trouble.

Article continues below advertisement

The drama between Monica and Lisa on X has to do with old accusations against Lisa of saying Heather Gay was shaped like a Lego. When Lisa commented on a post about it to vaguely mention another cast member, Monica flew to the comments and then to her own account to share her side of things. But it doesn't look like the shade was even directed toward Monica in the first place.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Monica Garcia calls out Lisa Barlow for her 'RHOSLC' Lego comment.

On Oct. 16, a Bravo gossip account on X called Heather a "flip flop" about body positivity and referenced Lisa calling Heather a Lego years ago. Lisa then commented to say, "I have never called anyone a Lego figure. That was the one season newbie." Monica immediately took this to mean Lisa had referred to Monica, since she was in just one season of RHOSLC.

Monica then commented, "Wait… I never called anyone a Lego figure." And she took to her own X account to share further details, complete with a video from the Season 2 reunion where the Lego comment originated from. "Oh, no no no. I think the f--k not," Monica wrote on X. "Take that s--t back all the way to Season 2! Thank you."

Article continues below advertisement