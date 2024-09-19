Monica Garcia Shares a "Von Tease" Ahead of New 'House of Villains' Season

When Monica Garcia left The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City following her explosive first season with the other ladies, she left an un-fillable hole in the cast. At least, where most fans are concerned. But now, she's back on reality TV, but in a different way. Around the same time Season 5 of RHOSLC premiered on Bravo, Monica shared an Instagram post to announce that she is part of House of Villains Season 2 as the narrator.

What does that mean, exactly? Even though Monica isn't part of the cast as a competitor, she is still a big part of the show this time around. And, naturally, Monica spoke out about being in a different reality show in an Instagram post, where she promised to do more than just stir the pot on this show.

Source: Bravo

Monice Garcia joined Season 2 of 'House of Villains' as the narrator.

In a promo for Season 2 of House of Villains, you can hear Monica's voice on the speakers in the House of Villains house. She says that "Housewives have invaded the House of Villains." And then there's a shot of Monica appearing in the house with host Joel McHale. We can only assume this means she has a larger role than simply the narrator, but that's OK with fans too.

"I'm back, b-tches," Monica says in an Instagram video she posted to promote House of Villains on the same night as the RHOSLC premiere. Coincidence? For the sheer messiness of it, we think not. "That's right — it's the one and only Monica Garcia. And if you thought you knew me from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, think again. Because this time, I'm not just stirring the pot. I'm narrating the whole damn show."

Monica as House of Villains narrator and on SLC premiere night. This is too funny. 😂😂😂 They really fucked up firing her #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/bxUqo4ResS — esteco 🍑 💎 🌺 🍎 🍝 🩺🦩 🍊 🛥 🍸 (@esteco2) September 19, 2024

At the end of Monica's Instagram video, she adds, "I think that's enough of a 'Von Tease' for now." This is, of course, in reference to the Instagram persona she helped portray as one of the people who ran the scathing RHOSLC tea account on Instagram while she was on the show.

'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' fans want Monica back.

Although the original RHOSLC ladies aren't on speaking terms with Monica, fans still savored every moment of the drama she brought to the show in its fourth season. And now, many still want to see her return, even if it takes a little while for some of the other women to trust her again.

#RHOSLC

Chile, the amount of time Monica was mentioned in that premiere, you’ll might as well have invited her.



pic.twitter.com/9hJ4M3D6DD — FitnessByBravo (@TotalMaxFitness) September 19, 2024

"Happy National Monica Garcia Memorial Day to all who celebrate," one fan shared on X on the night of the Season 5 RHOSLC premiere. "Gone but never forgotten #NeverForget #RHOSLC." And, while some fans still loved every dramatic moment of the Season 5 premiere, others believe they see through producers' tactics.