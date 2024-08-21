Home > Television > Reality TV Season 2 of 'House of Villains' Boasts an All-Star Cast of Reality TV's Top Villains Season 2 of 'House of Villains' features infamous villains from 'The Bachelor,' 'Survivor,' 'RuPaul's Drag Race,' and 'Bad Girls Club.' By Allison DeGrushe Published Aug. 21 2024, 12:05 p.m. ET Source: E!

Curious about what reality TV's most notorious villains are up to now? Look no further than House of Villains! This reality competition series sees 10 iconic villains battle it out for a shot at a $200,000 cash prize and the title of America's Ultimate Supervillain.

Article continues below advertisement

Season 2 brings together stars from fan-favorite shows like 90 Day Fiancé, The Bachelor, Flavor of Love, and The Challenge. That said, do you want to know which of your reality TV troublemakers are in the mix? If so, keep scrolling to meet the cast!

Wes Bergmann

Source: E!

MTV personality Wes Bergmann first made waves on The Real World: Austin before diving into The Challenge. Since then, his sharp tactics and cunning moves have earned him three impressive victories in the franchise.

Article continues below advertisement

Teresa Giudice

Source: E!

This is not a drill: The queen of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice, is joining Season 2 of House of Villains! Best known for her drama-filled reign on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the mom of four is set to prove she deserves the crown of "America's Ultimate Supervillain." Her past also includes over 40 fraud charges and an 11-month prison stint.

Article continues below advertisement

Jessie Godderz

Source: E!

Jessie Godderz, aka Mr. Pectacular, made his mark on Big Brother 10 and BB11 with his over-the-top antics and larger-than-life ego. Oh, in case you forgot, he's also the person behind one of BB's most iconic moments, the legendary "Keesha's Birthday" fight.

Article continues below advertisement

Richard Hatch

Source: E!

The first-ever Survivor winner, Richard Hatch, is here to prove he's the greatest villain of all time. After his historic win, he returned for Survivor: All-Stars but left the game voluntarily following inappropriate behavior with Susan Hawk. He also served time in prison for tax fraud.

Article continues below advertisement

Victoria Larson

Source: E!

Meet the self-proclaimed "Queen Victoria," the villain of Season 25 of The Bachelor, who stirred up quite the drama and faced bullying accusations. She made a comeback on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, but her reign was short-lived as she was eliminated in the very first week.

Article continues below advertisement

Larissa Lima

Source: E!

The ultimate villain of Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé was Larissa Lima, who seemed more interested in Colt Johnson's wallet than his heart. With her money-driven antics, she's definitely earned her spot among the top reality TV villains, don’t you think?

Article continues below advertisement

Kandy Muse

Source: E!

Kandy Muse brought all the drama with a villain edit in Season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race, locking horns with Tamisha Iman. Kandy returned for Season 8 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars and once again was declared the runner-up.

Article continues below advertisement

Camilla Poindexter

Source: E!

Camilla Poindexter, known for being the epicenter of countless brawls across her seasons on Bad Girls Club, made headlines when she was kicked out of the house in Season 8 after a major showdown with two fellow castmates.

Article continues below advertisement

Tiffany "New York" Pollard

Source: E!

The queen of reality TV drama, Tiffany "New York" Pollard, is strutting back into Season 2 of House of Villains! After a short-lived run in Season 1 where she finished in ninth place, New York is back for more chaos. If you need a refresher, New York first set the stage on fire in Season 1 of Flavor of Love, where she clashed with nearly everyone in the house!

Article continues below advertisement

Safaree Samuels

Source: E!