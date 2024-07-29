'90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Santos Lima Got Married and Colt Johnson's Mom Is in Full Support

You can take the girl out of 90 Day Fiancé, but you can't take the 90 Day Fiancé out of the girl. After dating someone for what appeared to be around six months, former 90 Day franchise star Larissa Santos Lima got married in Las Vegas and was given what she called on Instagram is a confidential license. That being said, who is Larissa's husband years after her divorce from Colt Johnson?

Larissa and Colt's marriage lasted around a year, and in May 2019, they were divorced. What followed was Colt continuously trying to find love both on and off television and Larissa staying put in Las Vegas, where she had moved to be with Colt. Now, she has moved on in a big way, though she appears to want to keep some details of this relationship private.

Who is Larissa Santos Lima's husband after '90 Day Fiancé'?

On July 28, Larissa shared two photos of herself with her now-husband in a Las Vegas wedding chapel. She wrote in the caption, "We never know what surprises await us in Las Vegas. After six years, I never thought I would find true love. Thank you my friends, for being part of this journey." She then added a hashtag that included the words confidential license, which means it cannot be accessed by the general public and no witnesses are necessary in the ceremony.

Maybe Larissa learned from her past relationships, including her short-lived first marriage, that she should keep her romantic life as private as possible. Because, although she has shared many photos on Instagram with her now-husband, she hasn't tagged him in any of them. However, his name appears to be Zachye, thanks to a hand tattoo Larissa shared of his name and her comment to a follower about what the tattoo says.

Even though Larissa hasn't tagged Zachye in any of her posts, one of Larissa's close friends did on her own Instagram. Zachye's Instagram is private, but he is apparently a biker, and he tagged a Las Vegas motorcycle repair shop in his bio. So he either works for the business, or he's making money from it in some other way. One of Larissa's followers even called him "Coltey gone motorcycle gang," likening his appearance to Colt.

Colt's mom, Debbie, commented on Larissa's new marriage.

When Larissa moved to the United States and lived with Colt and his mother, Debbie Johnson, Larissa and Debbie butted heads over pretty much everything. It wasn't until Larissa and Colt split up that Larissa and Debbie forged some kind of friendship. Now, Debbie often comments on Larissa's Instagram posts, and they even get together from time to time.