Love Knows No Borders! Meet the Season 6 Cast of '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way'

Season 6 of '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' premieres on Monday, July 1, at 8 p.m. EST on TLC. New episodes will then air weekly. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 1 2024, Published 1:26 p.m. ET

Guess what's making a grand return to your screens? It's none other than 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, coming in hot! So, get pumped to jump back into the drama with a blend of new faces and beloved favorites.

Like its predecessors, Season 6 is here to take you on a global love adventure! This new installment chronicles the stories of six couples — some returning, some new — who have found love with partners from afar and are prepared to pack up their entire lives and move all in pursuit of their happily ever after. So, are you eager to meet the couples? If so, check out the cast below!

Shekinah (California) and Sarper (Turkey)

Source: Warner Bros. Discovery

Shekinah's three-month stint in the U.S. is over, and now she's jetting off to Turkey to join her "reformed bad boy" beau, Sarper. As they dive into resolving their relationship wrinkles, surprise messages from Sarper's exes have Shekinah wondering just how well she truly understands her man. Can this imperfect duo dodge the drama from the past and keep their love afloat, or will it all prove too much for them to handle?

Statler (Texas) and Dempsey (England)

Source: Warner Bros. Discovery

Statler and Dempsey are preparing to embrace the European van life! While Dempsey excitedly maps out their adventure, Statler is starting to sweat bullets, second-guessing the whole idea. As they hit the road, Statler's nerves reach an all-time high, hinting that this adventure might end up more of a fiasco than a fantastic journey.

Josh (South Carolina) and Lily (China)

Source: Warner Bros. Discovery

Josh and Lily's romance sparked on a language-learning app and bloomed into a blissful marriage. So, when Josh leaves his job in the States to be with Lily in China, she believes he's her perfect match. However, job hurdles in China leave Josh unemployed and Lily as the main breadwinner, causing turbulence in their relationship. Money becomes a sore subject, sparking heated debates even among their families. Will these financial woes sink their relationship, or can love conquer all?

James (Maine) and Meitalia (Indonesia)

Source: Warner Bros. Discovery

James and Meitalia, married for two and a half years since they clicked online, have been cozying up in Maine. But soon enough, they move to Indonesia to be with her family. James, already dreading the family meeting, faces a whole new level of stress once they're in Indonesia. Meitalia's family soon bombards him with questions: When will he learn their language? Are babies on the way? How will they make ends meet? Give the guy a break!

Joanne (New York) and Sean (Ireland)

Source: Warner Bros. Discovery

Already secretly hitched, Joanne and Sean realize they must establish a home base in Ireland, aka Sean's turf. But first, Joanne needs her sons' blessing before she can make the move. Once in Ireland, though, their covert relationship starts causing major drama.

Corona (Pennsylvania) and Ingi (Iceland)

Source: Warner Bros. Discovery

After a wild night in Iceland, Corona, a budding midwife, decides to uproot her life to be with Ingi, even at the cost of giving up her spot at an esteemed midwifery program. Yet upon arrival, Corona discovers her scorching romance may be cooler than expected.

