Are Wayne and Holly From '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Season 5 Still Together? Are Wayne and Holly from '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' still together? Here is a look into the Season 5 couple and an update on their relationship. By Je'Kayla Crawford Aug. 19 2023, Published 11:32 a.m. ET

One of the main couples spotlighted in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5 is Holly Weeks from Utah and Wayne Cornish from South Africa. The two make the commitment to move in with each other in South Africa and plan to get married.

That being said, are they still together after the show? Did they have any major issues that could have caused a breakup? Here is an update on their relationship.

Are Holly and Wayne from '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Season 5 still together?

Source: TLC

Judging by Holly's social media, it seems as though she and Wayne are still together. On August 9, 2023 she posted a video on her Instagram from South Africa.

Since Wayne lives in South Africa and she has no other known connections to the country, it's assumed that she's still there with him. The reality star also shared a video collage of her family back in America on her Instagram.

Holly captioned the share with the words, "Feeling so sad saying goodbye to my friends and family to go where I have no friends and don't fit in." This also suggests that she has taken the leap and has fully moved in with Wayne. Which, does come as a surprise given all of the drama that occurred on-screen.

Their first on-screen interaction between Holly and Wayne didn't go so well.

For most of the couples in Season 5, their first in-person interaction is shown on camera. That isn't the same for Holly and Wayne. She had already come to visit Wayne in South Africa before they started the show.

Nonetheless, their second meet-up was captured on screen. And it was very uncomfortable to watch. Right upon her arrival, Wayne was not pleased with what she was wearing, and seemed visibly embarrassed by her revealing outfit. His distaste for her clothing became a common discussion between the two all season long.

Safety was a major concern in Holly and Wayne's relationship journey in Season 5.

Source: YouTube

Aside from the clothing disagreement, the main obstacle that seemed to be in Holly and Wayne's way on the show was security. Specifically, Holly had concerns that Wayne's home in South Africa was not safe enough to live in. And she had good reason to.

At the time of filming, it was revealed that Wayne's home had been broken into on three separate occasions. His dog was also unfortunately killed during one of these break-ins. Because of this, Holly tried to start shopping for another home in the area. He didn't approve of giving his home up, and that caused some tension between them.