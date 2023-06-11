Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé Are Riley and Violet Still Together After '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Season 6? Are Riley and Violet still together after '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Season 6? Here is a look into their on-screen relationship. By Je'Kayla Crawford Jun. 11 2023, Published 4:27 p.m. ET Source: TLC

One of the main couples of Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is none other than Riley and his long-distance girlfriend Violet. After meeting online and starting a relationship together, this season showcases the first time they meet in person.

Viewers are starting to wonder if the couple is still together? What are their obstacles on the show? What clues can we garner from Instagram as to the status of their relationship? Here are all the details.

Are Riley and Violet from '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' still together?

The quick answer to the question is that it is not clear whether Violet and Riley are currently together. It does not seem as though either of them have public social media accounts for fans to check their status. But, based on the show, the couple has definitely gone through a set of obstacles that could make or break their relationship.

For starters, there's the fact that Riley does not say "I love you" to Violet. But, he has a good reason for that. He said that, "I don’t say 'I love you.' I don’t ever say 'I love you.' Cause whenever I say I love you to a person, they leave. It started because Violet told me women in Vietnam mean the opposite of what they say. So when she says she hates me, it actually means ‘I like you.'"

Then, of course, there was the dating app situation. Both Violet, who was married previously, and Riley were on dating apps before starting their relationship. But, it seems like one of them is still holding on to their dating app account. Riley said, "She was so adamant that I come off the dating app, and I did it. When this whole thing blew up, I went to check if she was still on it, and she was."

Riley might hire a private investigator for information on Violet.

Needless to say, Riley does not think that Violet is telling the full truth in their relationship — so much so, that he is seeking outside help to get information on Violet.

In a Season 6 episode, he says, "I always felt that Violet hasn't been really giving me the full story. About the divorce and not deleting the dating app. It's a lot. So, I'm looking to hire a private investigator in Vietnam, in order for me to get the truth."

He shared with the investigator that he want's to find out if Violet is truly divorced, or if she is still legally married. He also wants to uncover if she is still on the dating app.