A Catfish Conundrum: Has *THIS* '90 Day Fiancé' Star Moved on From His Long-Distance Lover Already? Tyray from '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' was dating a woman from Barbados who actually wasn't a woman at all. Where are he and Carmella now? By Pretty Honore Jun. 6 2023, Published 1:28 p.m. ET

Among the breakout stars to surface on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is Tyray, a man from Modesto, Calif. on a quest to find the one — and he’s found exactly that in his long-distance lover from Barbados, Carmella.

Unfortunately, his relationship with his dream girl quickly turned into a nightmare. Early on in Season 6, he learned the truth about his Bajan beloved. Carmella admitted to producers that she was not who she claimed to be, which wasn’t a surprise to anyone but Tyray. Following the catfish catastrophe, fans wonder where is he now. Distractify did a thorough investigation into Tyray’s love life (or lack thereof) post-production. Here’s what we learned!

Tyray and Carmella’s ‘90 Day Fiancé’ catfish conundrum explained.

Even a blind man could see that Tyray and Carmella’s Snapchat romance was a trainwreck waiting to happen … which is exactly why he kept the years-long relationship with her a secret in the past. “I would describe it as a soulmate connection,” he previously said of Carmella. “I’ve never been in love before, but this feeling I feel for Carmella is warm. Almost like heartburn — but a good heartburn.”

But all hell broke loose when Tyray received devastating news from an insider. First, he learned that the woman he knew to be Carmella had a profile on an escort website. Then, the plot thickened. Producers revealed that not only was Carmella a catfish, but she also failed to mention that she was a man. Needless to say, it was devastating for Tyray, who exploded when he learned the news.

The reality TV star previously revealed that he had assumed the role of his mother’s caretaker after she had a stroke. He’s quickly become a favorite among 90 Day fans since the premiere, which made it even sadder to see Tyray’s love story in shambles.

So, where is Tyray from ‘90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ now? An update on the TLC star’s love life!

It’s yet to be confirmed whether he’s seeing anyone special since the cameras stopped rolling. In fact, aside from 90 Day teasers, Tyray hasn’t made any mention of his love life at all on social media. This only leads us to believe that Tyray is a single man now. That said, he has been living his best life as of late. Along with switching up his diet and going keto, it looks like Tyray is also taking some time to travel.