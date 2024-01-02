Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé '90 Day Fiancé' Alum Mike Youngquist Has Officially Filed for Divorce From Natalie Mordovtseva '90 Day Fiancé' stars Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva got married in 2020. Read on for an update on their relationship now. By Kelly Corbett Jan. 2 2024, Published 11:47 a.m. ET Source: TLC

The Gist: 90 Day Fiancé alums Natalie Mordovtseva and Mike Youngquist got married in 2020, but separated the following year.

Natalie started dating other men, most notably Josh Weinstein, despite still being married to Mike. She appeared on the 90 Day spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life

In December 2023, Mike officially filed for divorce from Natalie.

During Season 7 of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé, fans met Natalie Mordovtseva, who is originally from Ukraine but moved to the U.S. to be with Mike Youngquist, whom she married in 2020.

However, things quickly went south in their marriage. Natalie and Mike discovered they had opposing views on finances and religion, and were accusing one another of infidelity. In 2021, news broke that Natalie and Mike split up. But despite their separation, no action was taken towards divorce until December 2023. There has been a lot of debate over whether or not Mike and Natalie were ever even in love. Many seem suspicious over Natalie's intentions, but was Mike in on it too? Here's what we know about their divorce.

Source: TLC

Mike Youngquist filed for divorce from Natalie Mordovtseva in December 2023, almost three years after marriage.

After over three years of marriage, Mike filed for dissolution of marriage from Natalie on December 5, 2023, according to a court docket exclusively viewed by In Touch. Why did he wait so long to pull the plug? Fan Instagram account @90dayfianceupdate has a theory.

"It seems Mike waited 3 years to make sure Natalie could stay in the U.S. This was a friendship and not a man/wife relationship from the start. Remember Mike said his close friends were really good friends with Natalie and that's how they "met"? It feels like he did this as a favor to help Natalie her green card and exposure...SORRY but that's what I see," the account wrote in a post.

The account further claimed that Mike never loved Natalie, so it didn't bother him that she was seeing other men. Their relationship was for the cameras and the green card. As a reminder, this is just one person's perspective on Mike and Natalie's situation.

Natalie Mordovtseva joins the '90 Day: The Single Life'

While separated from Mike, Natalie joined the Season 3 cast of the spin-off series 90 Day: The Single Life in 2022, and introduced us to Josh Weinstein, the CEO and founder of Preview Models. They met while working together, but their relationship quickly grew romantic. When Season 4 premiered in January 2024, Natalie was still hooked on Josh. In fact, she decided to take a leap of faith and move to Los Angeles to be with him, but things weren't as rosy when she got there.

Natalie arrived in L.A. with her mother from Ukraine, who was worried about being in such a big city and had her doubts about Josh. They were immediately disappointed by the fact that Josh didn't even meet them to pick them up at the airport.