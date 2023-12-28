Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé '90 Day: The Single Life's Season 4 Cast Features Newly Single Faces From the Franchise The cast for '90 Day: The Single Life' is made up of familiar faces from the franchise, and they're all here to find love and let go of the past. By Chrissy Bobic Dec. 28 2023, Published 10:32 a.m. ET Source: TLC

For some 90 Day Fiancé fans, the only thing better than a new season of the flagship series is seeing some of the newly single cast members in 90 Day: The Single Life. And the Season 4 cast features some returning singles, with some newbies mixed in for good measure. Among them is none other than Chantel Everett, known for both 90 Day Fiancé and The Family Chantel.

The rest of the cast for the fourth season of 90 Day: The Single Life is equally as familiar to most fans. And, while we have cast members like Veronica Rodriguez back for yet another chance at finding love with cameras in tow, there are some newbies this season, including Tyray Mollett, who was catfished on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. It's definitely a mixed bag this time around.

Debbie, 68, Georgia

We first met Debbie on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, when she attempted to move across the world to be with her then-boyfriend, Oussama. However, the age difference was too much, with Debbie being much older, and now, Debbie is ready to find a man who is more age-appropriate for her. The only kicker is that her son, who is also a police officer, has his guard up now more than ever.

John, 40, Nevada

John originally made waves as Patrick's judgmental brother in Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé. But now it's his turn to trade in his bachelor lifestyle for something much more serious. In Season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life, John explores a relationship with a woman who is ready to settle down, like, yesterday, and he has to decide if he is truly ready for that kind of commitment.

Tyray, 33, California

90 Day Fiancé fans felt for Tyray when he was catfished by someone online for years. He believed he was in a relationship with a woman, when in fact, the person behind the computer screen was someone else entirely. Even so, Tyray wants to find love again, but for real this time. And he has the help of his brothers in 90 Day: The Single Life to do it.

Chantel, 32, Georgia

Chantel is fresh out of her marriage to ex-husband Pedro. And on a girls' trip to Greece, she might find that she is finally ready to completely move on. The only question is, will Chantel move on with another foreign partner? Or will she keep things casual for the time being? It's no secret that things haven't been easy for her.

Tim, 42, North Carolina

Tim hasn't had it easy in the way of love, but that hasn't stopped him from wanting to find something after a failed 90 Day Fiancé relationship. Now, with the help of his ex, Veronica, who is also a cast member and his best friend, Tim is on a mission to enter the dating world yet again and find someone new.

Veronica, 37, North Carolina

Veronica has been on 90 Day: The Single Life before. She made waves when she started dating another franchise cast member's son, Jamal, and 90 Day: The Single Life explores the complications of that relationship. Still, Veronica isn't giving up hope of finding love with someone as she maintains a close bond with her ex, Tim.

Natalie, 39, Ukraine

