Season 4 of '90 Day: The Single Life' Could Be Here Before You Know It
We still aren't through the entire Season 3 tell-all for 90 Day: The Single Life, being that the first part dropped on Nov. 28 on the Discovery Plus app ahead of its television premiere. But that hasn't stopped viewers from wondering if there will be a 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4. And if there's another season, how soon could we get it?
Don't get us wrong — we fully appreciate a good 90 Day Fiancé tell-all that reveals information that cast members were just dodgy enough to keep off social media. But it's hard not to also get pumped for an entirely new season that may feature some of the same cast members, along with some others sprinkled in there for a fresh mess or two.
When is Season 4 of '90 Day: The Single Life'?
Although TLC hasn't yet announced if 90 Day: The Single Life was renewed or when the fourth season would premiere, it's all but certain that we'll see more iterations of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff. The network seems to rely heavily on shows in the franchise and there's a high possibility that there will be a Season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life at some point.
And a fan on reddit shared a photo in October 2022 that shows Natalie allegedly filming a new season. If it's legitimate, then it means the fourth season is not only on its way, but that filming has begun too.
And, going by previous seasons, it could be here sooner rather than later. The first season premiered in February 2021 and ended in May 2021. Later that same year, in November, Season 2 premiered. It ended in May 2022 and Season 3 premiered in September 2022. If we have to wait around five or six months for Season 4, that means it could premiere on TLC in May or June 2023.
The '90 Day: The Single Life' cast for Season 4 could include some Season 3 stars.
Although there aren't any details out there yet about Season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life, there is some speculation on which cast members may return. Like Natalie, who still hasn't made a definitive decision between new boyfriend Josh and her husband Mike, who she still hasn't divorced yet. If producers ask her to return, it's hard to imagine she would turn down the opportunity.
Debbie's story might also be far from finished. We see her move to Canada at the end of Season 3 to live with her new boyfriend. But her son, Colt, still highly disapproves of the relationship.
If we're lucky, there could also be some familiar faces from other shows in the franchise.
Like Kolini, whose sister Kalani married her husband in another 90 Day Fiancé show. Now that Kolini is on Pillow Talk for 90 Day: The Single Life, fans have responded positively to her and she could be a potential main cast member in the future.
The good thing, however, is that no matter who is in Season 4, it's going to be someone who was either always single in the franchise or who is newly single and ready to find love on reality TV again.
Watch 90 Day: The Single Life on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.