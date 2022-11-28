Season 3 of '90 Day: The Single Life' Flew By in a Blur of Bad Decisions
Regardless of when any given season of a show in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise was filmed, it's hard not to see the tell-all as its own separate event. So, when was the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all filmed for Season 3? Although the season was full of all of the drama and relationship woes that viewers expected, the promo for the tell-all, which is split into three parts, sort of crept up on them ahead of the Nov. 28 episode.
So, when was the '90 Day: The Single Life' tell-all filmed?
The cast of shows across the 90 Day Franchise is always good about not sharing details on social media that would give away spoilers. While the timing of when the tell-all was filmed isn't exactly hot gossip, no one from the Season 3 cast of 90 Day: The Single Life shared on Instagram when they filmed it. There are, however, some clues to give us a general idea.
The tell-alls are typically filmed in New York City. And we can see in footage during Part 1 of the tell-all, when the cast exits their respective cars, it's not exactly a balmy summer day in the city. From that, we can assume the tell-all was filmed in the fall of 2022 or at least on the cusp of the summer and fall seasons.
In September 2022, Debbie shared a few Instagram photos from New York City. It makes sense for Debbie to have been in New York City in September to film the tell-all rather than for a spontaneous vacation. And although fellow cast member Tiffany's own post about New York City is from October 2022, it might just be chalked up to strategic timing for sharing the photo and October wasn't when she took it.
Caesar Mack's Season 3 storyline has fans curious about his romantic life now.
While most fans are invested in every storyline from Season 3, it's hard to deny how curious many are about Caesar's love life in particular. In Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life, Caesar travels to Ukraine to work with a matchmaker and find "the one."
He believes he does by the end of the season, and it looks like the tell-all will give viewers clarity on where Caesar and his potential girlfriend stand now.
Natalie has a decision to make in Season 3 of '90 Day: the Single Life.'
Natalie does her own dating around in 90 Day: The Single Life. Though, unlike Caesar, Natalie flip-flops between just two men. There's Josh, who she connected with after she left her husband Mike. And then there's Mike, who Natalie goes home to at the end of the season to see if they can mend things.
It's not totally clear if either man really wants to pursue a future with Natalie at this point. However, Natalie does want to clear the air. And part of that could be making a decision herself about which man she wants to pursue exclusively. We'd honestly be surprised if this is the last we see of her.
Watch 90 Day: The Single Life on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.