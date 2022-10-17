Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > 90 Day Fiancé
Debbie and Tony in '90 Day: The Single Life'
Source: TLC

Debbie and Tony in '90 Day: The Single Life.'

Debbie Is Following Her Heart to Canada on '90 Day: The Single Life'

Chrissy Bobic - Author
By

Oct. 17 2022, Published 11:50 a.m. ET

Colt Johnson was once the star in the family on 90 Day Fiancé. But now that his mom, Debbie Johnson, is looking for love, fans want to know what happens with her story. Right now on 90 Day: The Single Life, she's in love and she's even considering the idea of moving out of the country to live with her boyfriend, Tony. So, does Debbie move to Canada on 90 Day Fiancé or not?

Article continues below advertisement

Debbie originally met her boyfriend online. And, while the 70-year-old doesn't feel like things are moving too fast for her, Colt has concerns. This is the same guy who proposed to his now ex-wife Larissa Santos Lima after 11 days together, so he doesn't have much of a leg to stand on. Debbie is in love and she's ready for the next chapter of her life to start.

Tony and Debbie in '90 Day: The Single Life'
Source: TLC

Tony and Debbie in '90 Day: The Single Life.'

Article continues below advertisement

Does Debbie move to Canada on '90 Day: The Single Life'?

On the show, Debbie toys with the idea of moving to Canada to be with Tony and start a new life with him. According to her, there isn't much keeping her in Las Vegas except for maybe Colt. But since she'll soon have to move out of her rental and her friend changed her mind about Debbie moving in with her, Debbie doesn't have many options.

Add to that the fact that Debbie is genuinely in love with Tony and it makes sense for her to want to live with him. But if social media is any indication of where Debbie lives now, after 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3, she's still in Vegas.

On reddit, a fan shared a photo of Debbie and Tony that their dad allegedly snapped in July 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

In the picture, Debbie and Tony are shopping at a Costco in Vegas. And even more recently, in October 2022, Larissa of all people shared a photo on her Instagram Stories of Debbie on yet another shopping trip.

Article continues below advertisement

It's not clear if Debbie and Larissa are actually close now or how much they talk. But the photo Larissa shared on Instagram is definitely Debbie and it points to the 90 Day Fiancé star staying put in Vegas instead of moving to Canada.

Article continues below advertisement

What does '90 Day Fiancé's Debbie do for a living?

Debbie explains on 90 Day: The Single Life that ever since Colt and his now-ex Vanessa Guerra moved out, she has been unable to make rent. This means that Debbie has to find other living arrangements. But that could be a storyline meant just for the show. Because, according to Soap Dirt, as of 2021, Debbie worked as a fast food delivery driver. She has done so well for herself that she was able to buy a new car.

Debbie also makes money just from being on 90 Day: The Single Life, which is reported to be as much as $1,500 per episode. She has also monetized her reality TV fame with Cameo. You can message Debbie for $3, purchase a promotional video for your business for $200, buy a personal video for $50, or book a live video call for $150.

Article continues below advertisement

Since Debbie has more than 80 Cameo ratings right now, it's safe to say she brings in some extra cash that way. Is all of this enough to keep a roof over her head? On 90 Day: The Single Life, it doesn't seem that way, given her urgency for moving.

But it certainly looks like she's still firmly planted in Vegas right now.

Watch 90 Day: The Single Life on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Natalie From '90 Day Fiancé' Is Moving On After Her Failed Marriage With Mike

Liz and Ed's Age Difference Is the Least of Their Problems on '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'

Jenny From '90 Day Fiancé' Had a Long Divorce With Her First Husband Before Sumit

Latest 90 Day Fiancé News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.