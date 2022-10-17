Debbie Is Following Her Heart to Canada on '90 Day: The Single Life'
Colt Johnson was once the star in the family on 90 Day Fiancé. But now that his mom, Debbie Johnson, is looking for love, fans want to know what happens with her story. Right now on 90 Day: The Single Life, she's in love and she's even considering the idea of moving out of the country to live with her boyfriend, Tony. So, does Debbie move to Canada on 90 Day Fiancé or not?
Debbie originally met her boyfriend online. And, while the 70-year-old doesn't feel like things are moving too fast for her, Colt has concerns. This is the same guy who proposed to his now ex-wife Larissa Santos Lima after 11 days together, so he doesn't have much of a leg to stand on. Debbie is in love and she's ready for the next chapter of her life to start.
Does Debbie move to Canada on '90 Day: The Single Life'?
On the show, Debbie toys with the idea of moving to Canada to be with Tony and start a new life with him. According to her, there isn't much keeping her in Las Vegas except for maybe Colt. But since she'll soon have to move out of her rental and her friend changed her mind about Debbie moving in with her, Debbie doesn't have many options.
Add to that the fact that Debbie is genuinely in love with Tony and it makes sense for her to want to live with him. But if social media is any indication of where Debbie lives now, after 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3, she's still in Vegas.
On reddit, a fan shared a photo of Debbie and Tony that their dad allegedly snapped in July 2022.
In the picture, Debbie and Tony are shopping at a Costco in Vegas. And even more recently, in October 2022, Larissa of all people shared a photo on her Instagram Stories of Debbie on yet another shopping trip.
It's not clear if Debbie and Larissa are actually close now or how much they talk. But the photo Larissa shared on Instagram is definitely Debbie and it points to the 90 Day Fiancé star staying put in Vegas instead of moving to Canada.
What does '90 Day Fiancé's Debbie do for a living?
Debbie explains on 90 Day: The Single Life that ever since Colt and his now-ex Vanessa Guerra moved out, she has been unable to make rent. This means that Debbie has to find other living arrangements. But that could be a storyline meant just for the show. Because, according to Soap Dirt, as of 2021, Debbie worked as a fast food delivery driver. She has done so well for herself that she was able to buy a new car.
Debbie also makes money just from being on 90 Day: The Single Life, which is reported to be as much as $1,500 per episode. She has also monetized her reality TV fame with Cameo. You can message Debbie for $3, purchase a promotional video for your business for $200, buy a personal video for $50, or book a live video call for $150.
Since Debbie has more than 80 Cameo ratings right now, it's safe to say she brings in some extra cash that way. Is all of this enough to keep a roof over her head? On 90 Day: The Single Life, it doesn't seem that way, given her urgency for moving.
But it certainly looks like she's still firmly planted in Vegas right now.
Watch 90 Day: The Single Life on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.