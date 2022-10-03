Liz and Ed's Age Difference Is the Least of Their Problems on '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé first saw Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Liz Woods' romance in Season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life. At the time, things weren't super serious and things sort of fizzled out. There was even a time when fans were sure Liz had ulterior motives for being with Ed, a reality star.

But now, in Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, they're engaged and their age difference may be their next hurdle to face as a couple.