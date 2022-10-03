Liz and Ed's Age Difference Is the Least of Their Problems on '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'
Fans of 90 Day Fiancé first saw Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Liz Woods' romance in Season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life. At the time, things weren't super serious and things sort of fizzled out. There was even a time when fans were sure Liz had ulterior motives for being with Ed, a reality star.
But now, in Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, they're engaged and their age difference may be their next hurdle to face as a couple.
In the Oct. 2 episode, Liz's grandparents express concern over their age difference. And they aren't totally wrong to have some thoughts about it. Ed's own daughter is close to Liz's age on 90 Day Fiancé. Will this be the thing to drive the wedge between them that will finally split them up? That's doubtful, but it's definitely a thing right now.
What is Liz and Ed's age difference on '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'
Fans have always been aware of the age difference between Liz and Ed, even if Ed has always seemed just a tad younger than his years, thanks to his behavior with women on the show. Right now, Ed is 57 years old, while Liz is 29.
Sure, that makes Liz a consenting adult. She even has a young daughter from a previous relationship. But the age gap also means Ed is old enough to be his bride-to-be's father.
On 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Liz's grandmother asks Ed, "Are you marrying her because you really, really, really love her? Or is it because she makes you feel young?"
Although Ed insists that he genuinely loves Liz, his words aren't enough to satisfy her grandparents. Or enough to totally diminish their worries.
Liz's grandfather also poses the concern about Liz taking care of her much older husband when they are both older, years down the line. Liz is up for the challenge, though, because she loves Ed that much. But their age difference continues to be a topic of conversation for both sides of their families.
What happened between Liz and Ed before they got engaged?
Viewers have watched drama play out between the couple both on and off TV for the past couple of years. But the biggest issues have been off-camera. In 2021, a leaked recorded phone call surfaced, during which Ed was verbally abusive to Liz and called her "stupid" and "f-cked up in the head" for giving a co-worker a ride home. Ed, who is prone to jealousy, gave Liz reluctant "permission" to drive her co-worker home after work.
At the time, fans were sure the phone call meant Liz and Ed were over. But clearly, with their engagement, things are far from finished with the couple.
However, even now, on the show, Liz admits that Ed can be controlling and jealous because of his own insecurities, though she's still with him. Liz and Ed's age difference may be yet another issue for them, but it's definitely not the only one.
Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.