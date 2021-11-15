Big Ed From '90 Day Fiancé' Might Be Making More Money Than You Think

According to Stars Offline, Big Ed is worth about $800,000. Stars of 90 Day Fiancé make anywhere from $1,000 to $1,500 per episode and $2,500 to appear on reunion episodes at the end of each season.

But he also has a Cameo where he charges $60 for personal videos and $699 for business-related ones. He also has merch called This Is Big Ed. The brand has added a line called LizWard to celebrate his engagement.