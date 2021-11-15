Big Ed From '90 Day Fiancé' Might Be Making More Money Than You Think

Big Ed From '90 Day Fiancé' Might Be Making More Money Than You ThinkBy Kori Williams
Nov. 15 2021, Published 5:53 p.m. ET
One of the biggest names from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise is Ed Brown, better known by the nickname Big Ed. Although not everyone loves him, fans have followed his journey in search of love. He started the show off dating Rose Vega, although that relationship didn't last. But now he's engaged to Liz Woods.
Aside from the changes to his love life, Big Ed has also seen a huge difference in the ways he makes money. But what is his net worth? Now, he's got multiple streams of income and he might be making more than you realize.
What is Big Ed's net worth?
According to Stars Offline, Big Ed is worth about $800,000. Stars of 90 Day Fiancé make anywhere from $1,000 to $1,500 per episode and $2,500 to appear on reunion episodes at the end of each season.
But he also has a Cameo where he charges $60 for personal videos and $699 for business-related ones. He also has merch called This Is Big Ed. The brand has added a line called LizWard to celebrate his engagement.
Big Ed
TV Personality, Photographer
Net worth: $800,000
When we first met Ed, he was running his own photography business. But he hasn't posted any of his work in some time. It's not clear if this is because of the pandemic or he chose to shut it down for other reasons. But his photography website is no longer up, and the Facebook page hasn't been updated since February 2021.
Big Ed and Liz Woods are back together after breaking up on '90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life.'
Big Ed is speaking out about why he and Liz ended their relationship during the first season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life. Although they got back together shortly after, he is saying that the breakup happened because of "timing" and that they both "rushed things." When he spoke to PeopleTV's Reality Check in November 2021, he said, "I would narrow it down to timing, and I tried to move too fast."
Ed said that after the breakup, he went to therapy. He explained to the outlet that he wasn't a good partner to Liz and he was too focused on himself.
But the breakup wasn't easy on Liz either. "I struggled a lot when we broke up — I went through a really bad depression stage," she said.
After some time, the two realized how much they want to be with each other and got back together. They even got engaged the day after they reconciled. However, they aren't in a rush to get down the aisle. Liz told PeopleTV that they have a lot going on right now and planning the wedding isn't the focus. But they are still moving forward with their relationship.
You can watch Ed and Liz on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life on Discovery Plus.