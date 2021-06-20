Did Big Ed Brown Become the Target of a Death Hoax? A Rumor Is Making Its Rounds

Did Big Ed Brown Become the Target of a Death Hoax? A Rumor Is Making Its RoundsBy Leila Kozma
Jun. 20 2021, Published 1:18 p.m. ET
Season 1 of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life offered a rare glimpse into Big Ed Brown's tempestuous relationship with Elizabeth Marie, a 20-something, single mom he first met at one of his favorite San Diego eateries, Encontro North Park. The stars eventually turned out to be incompatible.
Some fans now appear to be claiming that something might have happened to Big Ed after the filming. Did he become the target of a death hoax? Or ... is Big Ed dead?
Big Ed Brown might be dead, a new rumor has claimed.
According to IMDb, Big Ed last appeared in Season 1 Episode 14 of 90 Day: The Single Life. As loyal fans of the show will recall, the episode featured several heated scenes — including the one where Big Ed and his now-ex-girlfriend, Liz, tried to dissect where their relationship had gone wrong. Has something happened to Big Ed since the show came to an end? What triggered the latest rumors about his passing?
Unfortunately, the root cause of the latest rumors is unknown. Ever since the inaugural season of 90 Day: The Single Life wrapped up, Big Ed has been busy posting new content on Instagram and YouTube. A keen Cameo user, he frequently sends fans birthday wishes via short videos. Only recently, he also made a surprise appearance at a wedding. Judging by his latest activities, Big Ed has been doing fine since 90 Day: The Single Life came to an end.
Big Ed, the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, and TLC have not posted an update about the wellbeing of the star.
A January 2021 YouTube video — during which Big Ed is shown "falling off" a suspension bridge — might have something to do with the rumors of his demise. But even in that video, he is eventually alive and well.
Big Ed checked in with fans from the hospital in May 2021.
In May 2021, Big Ed posted a short video on Instagram that was filmed at Scripps Health in San Diego, Calif. As he shared, he decided to undergo a standard procedure, a colonoscopy, before urging his followers to do the same.
"I was fully exposed," Big Ed described his experiences with getting a vasectomy.
Big Ed had a vasectomy a while ago.
The drastic step had a lasting impact on his relationship with Rosemarie Vega, who wanted more kids. It's understood that Big Ed first told her about his plans on a Season 4 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.
He shared further details about the procedure on Season 1 of 90 Day: Bares All.
"I had to ice my balls for like a week, OK?" Big Ed told Rose. "There's about a three-inch incision that they make. They pretty much open up your sack. I was fully exposed."
Big Ed has been vocal about his experiences with social media.
Big Ed spoke about the lesser-known complications of having a platform in previous YouTube videos.
He read out a few mean tweets in a clip posted in June 2020, titled "Big Ed Goes up in Flames Reading Hater Comments," before accidentally setting his notebook on fire. In the video titled "3 Million People Told Me to Go F---- Myself," he shared the results of an ad-hoc audience survey.
Arguably, the latest rumors about Big Ed's death could have come from the same corner of the internet.
Catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.