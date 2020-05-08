The '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' "Tell-All" Leaks Are Too Juicy

What some 90 Day Fiancé fans look forward to the most each season is the end. Not because they want to say goodbye to the hot messes that are some of the stars of the show, but because it means the "Tell-All" is on its way to give juicy updates on everyone from the season. And for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 "Tell-All," there was a leak ahead of the season finale, courtesy of the Frauded by TLC Instagram account.

That’s right — you can find out what happens with almost every couple from the season before the season is even officially over. Maybe you’re holding out hope for catfish victim Yolanda Leak to find someone new, or you are living for Rose Vega telling off Ed "Big Ed" Brown and you want more. Either way, the "Tell-All" is about to be, as the kids say, lit.

Warning: spoilers ahead for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4.