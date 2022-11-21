Tiffany and Ronald May Not Be Ready To Call It Quits for Good on '90 Day: The Single Life'
Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life starts with Tiffany Franco and a new resolve to date other men — and move on from her husband, Ronald Smith, who is still in South Africa, where he's from.
But now that she's visiting him on an open-ended trip, viewers want to know if Tiffany and Ronald are divorced or giving their marriage yet another chance in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.
Tiffany originally left Ronald because she was tired of his empty promises, temper, lies, and financial struggles. But they share a daughter named Carley and, Tiffany says on the show, it's up to her to make sure that he has a relationship with his daughter.
That doesn't mean Tiffany has to also have a relationship with Ronald that goes beyond co-parenting. She may not see it that way, though.
Are Tiffany and Ronald from '90 Day Fiancé' divorced?
Although Ronald and Tiffany haven't announced an official divorce just yet, Ronald did tell In Touch that he filed for divorce from his wife of four years. It doesn't look like a divorce has been finalized between the couple, however, so they are likely still legally married, even if they are separated.
We do see hints of a possible reconciliation in Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life, but it seems like Tiffany sticks to her guns in not getting wrapped up in her feelings for Ronald again.
Because Tiffany and Ronald share a child, Tiffany travels to South Africa to see Ronald. For him, this means another chance at making their marriage work. For Tiffany, this means keeping the door slightly ajar, but not getting her hopes up that her husband has actually changed.
And outside of the show, it looks like they still aren't back together, even if they are still legally married.
Something tells us another season on The Single Life could focus on Tiffany's efforts to obtain a divorce from him from halfway around the world. But that's just speculation at this point.
Tiffany tries dating other men in Season 3 of '90 Day: The Single Life.'
Even though Tiffany travels to South Africa to see Ronald on The Single Life, she still pursues other relationships before she and her daughter make the trip. In fact, she might even be dating one of the men now.
One of the men she goes on a date with, Daniel MacFarland Jr., shared an Instagram selfie with Tiffany on Nov. 8.
Tiffany commented on the post with a heart emoji. And a couple of days later, Tiffany shared a photo of Daniel with the caption, "In your eyes I see the sea, baby take me on your wave." Even if Tiffany and Ronald aren't yet divorced, she could still be dating around.
And if she leaves the South Africa trip with more clarity than ever about Ronald, then Tiffany could be dating with even more serious intentions now.
Watch 90 Day: The Single Life on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.