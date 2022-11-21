Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > 90 Day Fiancé
Tiffany and Ronald from '90 Day Fiance'
Source: Instagram

Tiffany and Ronald May Not Be Ready To Call It Quits for Good on '90 Day: The Single Life'

Chrissy Bobic - Author
By

Nov. 21 2022, Updated 2:58 p.m. ET

Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life starts with Tiffany Franco and a new resolve to date other men — and move on from her husband, Ronald Smith, who is still in South Africa, where he's from.

But now that she's visiting him on an open-ended trip, viewers want to know if Tiffany and Ronald are divorced or giving their marriage yet another chance in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

Article continues below advertisement

Tiffany originally left Ronald because she was tired of his empty promises, temper, lies, and financial struggles. But they share a daughter named Carley and, Tiffany says on the show, it's up to her to make sure that he has a relationship with his daughter.

That doesn't mean Tiffany has to also have a relationship with Ronald that goes beyond co-parenting. She may not see it that way, though.

Are Tiffany and Ronald from '90 Day Fiancé' divorced?

ronald tiffany day
Source: Instagram

Tiffany and Ronald with their daughter, Carley, and Tiffany's son, Daniel.

Although Ronald and Tiffany haven't announced an official divorce just yet, Ronald did tell In Touch that he filed for divorce from his wife of four years. It doesn't look like a divorce has been finalized between the couple, however, so they are likely still legally married, even if they are separated.

We do see hints of a possible reconciliation in Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life, but it seems like Tiffany sticks to her guns in not getting wrapped up in her feelings for Ronald again.

Article continues below advertisement

Because Tiffany and Ronald share a child, Tiffany travels to South Africa to see Ronald. For him, this means another chance at making their marriage work. For Tiffany, this means keeping the door slightly ajar, but not getting her hopes up that her husband has actually changed.

And outside of the show, it looks like they still aren't back together, even if they are still legally married.

Article continues below advertisement

Something tells us another season on The Single Life could focus on Tiffany's efforts to obtain a divorce from him from halfway around the world. But that's just speculation at this point.

Tiffany tries dating other men in Season 3 of '90 Day: The Single Life.'

Even though Tiffany travels to South Africa to see Ronald on The Single Life, she still pursues other relationships before she and her daughter make the trip. In fact, she might even be dating one of the men now.

One of the men she goes on a date with, Daniel MacFarland Jr., shared an Instagram selfie with Tiffany on Nov. 8.

Article continues below advertisement
tiffany day fiance dating
Source: Instagram

Tiffany with Daniel MacFarland Jr.

Tiffany commented on the post with a heart emoji. And a couple of days later, Tiffany shared a photo of Daniel with the caption, "In your eyes I see the sea, baby take me on your wave." Even if Tiffany and Ronald aren't yet divorced, she could still be dating around.

And if she leaves the South Africa trip with more clarity than ever about Ronald, then Tiffany could be dating with even more serious intentions now.

Watch 90 Day: The Single Life on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Bilal and Shaeeda Still Have Marital Woes in Season 7 of '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'

Caesar From '90 Day: The Single Life' Is Ready To Get Hurt Again

Some Fan Favorites and Not-So-Loved Stars Are Back for '90 Day: The Single Life' Season 3

Latest 90 Day Fiancé News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.