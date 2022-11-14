Bilal and Shaeeda Still Have Marital Woes in Season 7 of '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'
Every 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couple comes with its own issues. And right now, Bilal and Shaeeda aren't without their own faults, both individually and as a pair. So we have to know, with everything going on between them, are Bilal and Shaeeda still together after 90 Day Fiancé or did they call it quits at some point during filming?
During the couple's first foray into the franchise in 90 Day Fiancé Season 9, fans saw tons of immediate red flags in Bilal. From his "prank" on Shaeeda in which he pretended to be more of a pauper than a prince, to his cleaning standards that seemed to be overwhelming for her to get used to, they had a lot to overcome.
Now, in Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, we see their relationship continue after they said "I do." And for some viewers, it's hard not to continue to see how wrong they may be for each other.
Bilal and Shaeeda seem to want very different things right now and they may not have enough common ground to make their marriage last.
Are Bilal and Shaeeda from '90 Day Fiancé' still together?
In Season 7 of Happily Ever After?, Bilal and Shaeeda continue to butt heads over starting a family. And, while Bilal once promised they could do so a year or two from the date of their wedding, now he seems intent on changing Shaeeda's mind about it completely.
Bilal also has a handful of obstacles for Shaeeda when she brings up opening her own yoga studio, which is also something they had agreed on before their wedding. There's just a lot standing in the way of Shaeeda and Bilal having that happily ever after, so to speak.
But, judging by social media, Bilal and Shaeeda are still together. They both have lots of Instagram posts of each other and neither have come out to reveal a break-up that happened after filming ended. Maybe their drama is heightened for the sake of reality TV.
Or, somehow, they come to an understanding by the end of the season. Either way, they both appear to be in this for the long haul, despite the issues they continue to face.
Shaeeda wants a baby on '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'
If Bilal and Shaeeda are still together, does that mean she finally got that baby she's been wanting? Well, not so fast. Because, despite an alleged agreement in their prenup about having a child together, it doesn't look like Shaeeda has a baby just yet.
It is a deal breaker for her, however. So she either gave Bilal more time to come to terms with her desire for a baby, or she caved on her previous demand for a child of her own.
The latter doesn't seem possible at this point, but regardless, Bilal and Shaeeda appear to still be making a go at their marriage. And we have the rest of the season to see how that plays out.
Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.