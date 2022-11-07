Yara From '90 Day Fiancé' Is Tired of Living in the "Swamp"

You don't typically see a foreign spouse in a 90 Day Fiancé show move back to their home country, but in Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, that's what Yara seems on the brink of doing.

So, does 90 Day Fiancé's Yara move to Europe to be closer to her home country, Ukraine, or does she remain in the U.S.? Or, more specifically, in Louisiana, which she calls the "swamp."