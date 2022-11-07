Yara From '90 Day Fiancé' Is Tired of Living in the "Swamp"
You don't typically see a foreign spouse in a 90 Day Fiancé show move back to their home country, but in Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, that's what Yara seems on the brink of doing.
So, does 90 Day Fiancé's Yara move to Europe to be closer to her home country, Ukraine, or does she remain in the U.S.? Or, more specifically, in Louisiana, which she calls the "swamp."
Yara has never loved living in New Orleans. And even though she found happiness in getting a new apartment outside of the downtown area, she still refers to the area as the swamp and she even calls American coffee "swamp water" when she drinks coffee on a trip to Prague.
So when she brings up the possibility of buying an apartment in the country where her mom currently resides, it makes fans wonder what's next for Yara, Jovi, and their daughter Mylah.
Does Yara from '90 Day Fiancé' move to Europe?
There's no evidence to suggest that Yara moves to Prague during Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? However, it's possible that she buys an apartment to have a second home in the country.
She brings up the possibility to Jovi on the show when she says she wants to look at apartments with her mother. It's possible that Yara wants to buy an additional home in Prague, though, rather than a new home entirely to move into full-time.
But it may not be all that easy for Yara to purchase a new home in another country after she gained a visa in the U.S. She tells Jovi that she makes enough money on her own to buy an apartment that her mom can stay at in Prague. But unless that means Yara has the money in liquid assets, she'll have to take out a loan in Europe. And that lends a whole other level of complexity to Yara's plan.
Yara makes a living from her online store outside of '90 Day Fiancé.'
When Yara tells Jovi of her plans to look at apartments, she reminds him that she makes money on her own, outside of the salary he makes working full-time in underwater robotics. To be more exact, Yara has an online store outside of 90 Day Fiancé. Yara sells clothing, jewelry, accessories, and "fan gear."
The latter includes coffee mugs that say "swamp taste" and "viva to America." Apparently, though, Yara makes a living from her website alone, so the demand for her would-be catchphrases may be higher than some fans think.
While Yara didn't move to Europe, her heart is still in her home country and Prague is the closest she's going to get to it right now.
Yara continues to try and help those affected by the war in Ukraine. In August 2022, she and Jovi spoke to Newsweek about helping refugees who fled to the U.S. And now that she can't go back to her home country, her goal seems to be to help those who were able to escape, including her family and friends.
Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.