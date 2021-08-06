Yara's Time in the U.S. on '90 Day Fiancé' Has Been a Whirlwind

It's hard enough to be the foreign spouse on 90 Day Fiancé without also getting pregnant and then separated from your husband within the first few weeks of being in the United States. That's what happens for Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren , and Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? hasn't been easy for the new mom.

Jovi's job takes him out of town for months at a time and Yara has yet to make friends or get a job of her own in New Orleans. So whenever Jovi does come home, they go through a rough patch of settling into a new normal each time.

As a result, Yara threatens Jovi on more than one occasion that she'll take their daughter Mylah and move back home to Ukraine if he doesn't get his act together.