Michael Cheated on Angela at Least Once on '90 Day Fiancé' — Will They Really Last?

It's never a dull moment for 90 Day Fiancé fans when Angela Deem and her husband Michael Ilesanmi are onscreen. In Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Angela and Michael have tons of ongoing issues that only seem to get worse the longer they're married.

First, Michael takes issue with Angela having weight loss surgery and a breast reduction. Then, he fails to give her the emotional support she needs following her procedures.