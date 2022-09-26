Angela Deem's Daughter Skyla Is Her Voice of Reason on '90 Day Fiancé'

If there's one thing you can count on Angela Deem for on 90 Day Fiancé, it's the drama. And whether she's arguing with her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, or defending her marriage to her daughter, Skyla Deem, there's always some new narrative to follow.

But who is Angela's daughter Skyla and why does the 90 Day Fiancé star never seem to heed her advice?