Angela and Michael Had Several Fights on '90 Day Fiancé' — Are They Getting Divorced?By Leila Kozma
Jun. 28 2021, Published 9:13 a.m. ET
Disagreements aren't that unusual for the couples appearing on 90 Day Fiancé, and Angela Deem and her husband of more than one year, Michael Ilesanmi, are no exception.
As loyal fans of 90 Day Fiancé spin-offs like 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will likely recall, the stars have been struggling to see eye to eye on crucial issues like having kids and dealing with finances. Some now believe that it might be over for Angela and Michael. What's the truth? Are they headed for divorce?
Some '90 Day Fiancé' fans are convinced that Angela and Michael are about to get divorced.
Angela and Michael came close to breaking up in Season 6, Episode 9 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? In one scene, Angela accuses Michael of failing to show up for her when she needed him and calls him a "fake." Michael tries to disagree, but when she says that she wants to end things, he responds, "I'm not going to beg you."
"This relationship is about done," Angela tells Michael on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? "You're fake. Listen, Michael, I ain't [interested in being married to someone] that mistreats me. You're so full of s--t."
"You need to find a Nigerian woman. I just don't want to be married no more," Angela says. "Look, I'm setting you free. Go get who you want to get. This relationship is over."
"I'm not going to beg you," Michael responds.
Angela meets up with a divorce lawyer on a recent episode of '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'
Season 6, Episode 10 sheds light on the latest developments between the stars. In a crucial scene, Angela meets up with a divorce lawyer to discuss the next steps. The lawyer outlines the potential ramifications of the rash decision, explaining to Angela that ending the marriage could interfere with Michael's visa application.
Angela and Michael have yet to announce if they are officially getting divorced. It appears that Michael doesn't have an independent Instagram account. Angela hasn't posted much about him on their shared profile for quite some time now, only reusing an old photo taken at their wedding to mark Mother's Day in 2021.
Angela and Michael have fought several times in the past.
Angela has gone on several tirades detailing the negative impact Michael has had on her life. Take, for instance, the storyline exploring her attempts to quit smoking once and for all.
In one scene, she proclaims that Michael made her want to smoke even more. And let's not forget that she also accused Michael of not supporting her getting plastic surgery, even though he ostensibly told her that he liked her just the way she looked.
90 Day Fiancé fans have had mixed responses to their complicated relationship.
"Angela is the most exhausting wife on the planet. Free Michael! #90dayfiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter" tweeted @90DayCray.
"The Angela and Michael storyline on 90 Day Fiancé needs to end," tweeted @MichaelHolesome.