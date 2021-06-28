Angela and Michael Had Several Fights on '90 Day Fiancé' — Are They Getting Divorced?

Disagreements aren't that unusual for the couples appearing on 90 Day Fiancé, and Angela Deem and her husband of more than one year, Michael Ilesanmi, are no exception.

As loyal fans of 90 Day Fiancé spin-offs like 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will likely recall, the stars have been struggling to see eye to eye on crucial issues like having kids and dealing with finances. Some now believe that it might be over for Angela and Michael. What's the truth? Are they headed for divorce?