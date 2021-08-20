Tiffany From '90 Day Fiance' Is Going Through Her Own Weight Loss Journey

Tiffany From '90 Day Fiance' Is Going Through Her Own Weight Loss JourneyBy Chrissy Bobic
Aug. 20 2021, Published 2:06 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6 tell-all.
Part 1 of the Season 6 tell-all for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is full of all of the drama viewers live for. So it comes as no surprise to fans when Tiffany Franco reveals she decided to get weight loss surgery like her co-star Angela Deem. Fans watched Angela's weight loss journey all season, from the days before she had a gastric sleeve procedure, until weeks after.
In the first part of the tell-all, Tiffany announces that she, too, is having surgery. Her husband, Ronald Smith, doesn't agree. He says he thinks she should put in the "work" for weight loss instead of having surgery.
But now that the tell-all finished filming, some of Tiffany's fans are curious about her weight loss journey.
Did Tiffany from '90 Day Fiancé' get weight loss surgery?
In a recent Q&A on Instagram, Tiffany confirmed she did have her surgery. She didn't mention how much weight she lost so far because of it, but she did urge her followers to look into the procedure themselves if they feel they need it.
"It's definitely worth it," she said. "That's all I can say right now probably … Don't think twice. Just do it. If you're struggling, then just do it. Don't worry about what nobody says to you. Don't worry about anyone saying you're taking the easy way."
The last part might be in reference to Ronald's claims that Tiffany's decision to have surgery is the "easy" way to losing weight. Tiffany didn't give any other details about the surgery and made it sound like there's only so much she can say, though. So she might be waiting to reveal more on another 90 Day Fiancé show.
Tiffany and Ronald's relationship remains volatile outside of '90 Day Fiancé.'
On 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6, Tiffany and Ronald struggle to work on their marriage while also figuring out their future. Tiffany wants to wait on his K-1 Visa for him to move to the United States. Ronald is fine with Tiffany and their kids moving to South Africa. Unfortunately for him, Tiffany would prefer the former rather than the latter.
In July 2021, Tiffany took to her Instagram Stories to share texts that were allegedly from Ronald. The screenshots showed an argument between the two of them.
In one of the screenshots, Ronald supposedly had texted, "You can say I'm cheating. I do not care, you are cheating, you are the one lying about the visa, You are worthless, you are not worth being loved, you are useless as a woman as a wife."
Will Tiffany be on '90 Day Fiancé' again?
Although the screenshots of what appear to be their text messages make it seem as though Tiffany and Ronald are over for good, she did say in her Instagram Q&A that she loves her mother-in-law. And since she didn't refer to her as an "ex" mother-in-law, it could mean Tiffany and Ronald are still working on things.
If that's the case, then it wouldn't be a shock to see Tiffany on another 90 Day Fiancé show in the future.
Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6 tell-all airs Sunday, Aug. 22, at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.