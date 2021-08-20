Tiffany From '90 Day Fiance' Is Going Through Her Own Weight Loss Journey

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6 tell-all.

Part 1 of the Season 6 tell-all for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is full of all of the drama viewers live for. So it comes as no surprise to fans when Tiffany Franco reveals she decided to get weight loss surgery like her co-star Angela Deem. Fans watched Angela's weight loss journey all season, from the days before she had a gastric sleeve procedure, until weeks after.