Some '90 Day Fiancé' Fans Suspect that Brandon's Dad Might Have a Serious Health Issue

Some '90 Day Fiancé' Fans Suspect that Brandon's Dad Might Have a Serious Health IssueBy Leila Kozma
Aug. 16 2021, Published 12:51 p.m. ET
Season 6, Episode 16 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? packed quite a punch.
Ronald Smith accused Tiffany Franco of lusting over a cameraman. Mike Youngquist said that he was thinking about filing for divorce from Natalie Mordovtseva. Brandon Gibbs's dad, Ron, joined via video call to urge his son and Julia Trubkina to move back closer to home. Ron also said that he was having health issues. So, is he sick?
Is Brandon Gibbs's dad sick?
Brandon and Julia moved away from Hummingbird Acres Farm, Ron and Betty's property in Dinwiddie County, Va., in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
The step brought about some welcome changes for the couple, who struggled to maintain their privacy while living with Ron and Betty. But what's going on with Ron? Is he sick, or is he trying to use his condition as a bargaining chip?
Some fans believe that Ron might have been diagnosed with an illness only recently. Unfortunately, he didn't provide details about the issue on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? He did, however, offer Brandon help with the down payments for a new home as long as he and Julia moved closer to Dinwiddie County, Va.
Many took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the latest developments. A few accused Julia of failing to respect Brandon's parents by insisting that she and Brandon should lead an independent life away from the farm. Others criticized Ron and Betty for not giving them enough space.
"Willing to pay the down payment on a house, his dad's 'health issues,' and his parents getting old and unable to run the farm much longer ... Betty and Ron are using everything they can to manipulate Brandon and Julia into moving closer and helping with the farm," tweeted @4AlwaysCaskett.
"Is Julia really being that cold-hearted towards Ron's condition?" wrote @DaveFlame45.
Julia had quite a few clashes with Brandon's parents in '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'
Julia's apparent animosity toward Brandon's parents has long divided the fans of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?.
As loyal fans of the show will recall, the conflict began when Julia moved from Krasnodar, Russia, to the U.S. to spend more time with Brandon. Upon arrival, she discovered that her help was needed at the Gibbs family farm, which was hardly in accord with her original plans.
What's more, Ron and Betty established a strict set of rules for her and Brandon. They asked Julia and Brandon to sleep in separate rooms. They also scheduled an appointment with a gynecologist, as they were too wary that Julia would get pregnant.
It took Julia pleading to get Brandon to move away from his parents. They were spotted looking for properties in Richmond, Va., in 2021, which led many fans to believe that they moved to the city.
Brandon said that he wasn't cut out for city life in a recent episode of '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'
"It's been tough. It's absolutely been tough," Brandon told Shaun Robinson on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? "I'm just not one for the city."
As he hinted, he missed helping out on the farm — which could pose problems for him and Julia down the line.
Will Brandon and Julia end up moving back? Catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on TLC to find out.