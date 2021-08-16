Some '90 Day Fiancé' Fans Suspect that Brandon's Dad Might Have a Serious Health Issue

Ronald Smith accused Tiffany Franco of lusting over a cameraman. Mike Youngquist said that he was thinking about filing for divorce from Natalie Mordovtseva. Brandon Gibbs 's dad, Ron, joined via video call to urge his son and Julia Trubkina to move back closer to home. Ron also said that he was having health issues. So, is he sick?

Is Brandon Gibbs's dad sick?

Brandon and Julia moved away from ​​​​​​​Hummingbird Acres Farm, Ron and Betty's property in Dinwiddie County, Va., in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? The step brought about some welcome changes for the couple, who struggled to maintain their privacy while living with Ron and Betty. But what's going on with Ron? Is he sick, or is he trying to use his condition as a bargaining chip?

Some fans believe that Ron might have been diagnosed with an illness only recently. Unfortunately, he didn't provide details about the issue on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? He did, however, offer Brandon help with the down payments for a new home as long as he and Julia moved closer to Dinwiddie County, Va.

Many took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the latest developments. A few accused Julia of failing to respect Brandon's parents by insisting that she and Brandon should lead an independent life away from the farm. Others criticized Ron and Betty for not giving them enough space.

"Willing to pay the down payment on a house, his dad's 'health issues,' and his parents getting old and unable to run the farm much longer ... Betty and Ron are using everything they can to manipulate Brandon and Julia into moving closer and helping with the farm," tweeted @4AlwaysCaskett. "Is Julia really being that cold-hearted towards Ron's condition?" wrote @DaveFlame45.