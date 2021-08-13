'90 Day Fiancé's Paola Tweeted About Her Marriage and Fans Are Divided About What It Means

Some 90 Day Fiancé stars are known for trolling fans and sharing social media posts just for attention. They reached their level of fame by being on reality TV, after all. But when Paola Mayfield tweeted a cryptic message on Aug. 11, 2021 saying she doesn't like to "pretend" in regards to her husband, Russ Mayfield , it got fans talking.

Some took this to mean she and Russ got a divorce or plan to divorce soon. Others were quick to claim Paola made the tweet to stay relevant within the fandom. Whatever the case may be, there seems to be a divide among Paola's followers and critics alike.

And since this isn't the first time, people have wondered about Russ and Paola's marriage, many are inclined to believe this spells the end for them.