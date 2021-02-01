Rumors About Brandon's Parents on '90 Day Fiancé' Are Causing an Uproar

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé has proven that there are worse things than being catfished by someone overseas. For Brandon Gibbs and fiancée Julia Trubkina, their problems involve dealing with parents and in-laws who are just a tad too invested in their relationship.

On one hand, it's nice that Brandon's parents have such an interest in who their son is going to marry. On the other hand, their meddling has become such a problem that Julia has threatened to leave the United States if the situation isn't remedied.