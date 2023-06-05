Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé What Job Does Meisha Johnson from '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Have? What job does Meisha from '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' have? Here is a look into her employment history and what job she's known for. By Je'Kayla Crawford Jun. 5 2023, Published 12:01 p.m. ET Source: TLC

One of the main stars of Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is Meisha Johnson, a former TV journalist from Minnesota. Viewers of the entertaining season are now starting to wonder about her personal life.

Given her interesting employment past, folks want to know — what job does she have now? Here is everything you need to know about the reality TV star and how she makes her living.

What job does Meisha from '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' have? She used to be a journalist.

What is Keisha's current job?

Aside from 90 Day Fiancé, Meisha is no stranger to being on camera. Her LinkedIn page reveals that she worked as a journalist and a reporter for over 10 years. She worked under several major networks, including FOX and CBS.

Now, she is the Director of Pastoral Ministry at the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis and has been since 2022. Her TLC bio says, "Meisha is a 43-year-old divorced Catholic convert who left her glamorous life as a TV journalist after experiencing a spiritual awakening in her living room."

Meisha further spoke about drastically changing her career path in a statement in 2021. She said, "I had been working on television for many years as a reporter and, in hindsight, was unprepared for how God was about to use my training as a journalist to begin the quest for truth — to begin asking tougher questions that really mattered."

She went on to say, "When I first told my news director (as well as friends and family) that I’d be stepping away from television in order to “work for God,” I was not-so-surprisingly told I was crazy. But deep in my heart, by the grace of God, not yet understanding the magnitude of the salvific mission, I knew he was up to something great."

In addition to her current job, she is the co-founder of a religious company called Psalm 91. Meisha also has a public Instagram page where she constantly posts Catholic messages. She has over 10,000 followers on the social media platform.

Who is Meisha dating in '90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days'?

In Season 6, we get to see her long-distance relationship with her boyfriend Nicola. Her TLC bio went on to describe their relationship: "Despite coming from two completely different worlds, over the years they fell in love and now, after seven years of talking, Meisha is flying to Israel to finally meet him in person with hopes of coming back engaged."

Also, Screen Rant shared that Meisha has been previously married before, whereas Nicola has not. This may become an obstacle in trying to build their relationship together.